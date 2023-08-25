India Textile Chemicals Industry Report 2023-2028: Market Flourishes with Sustainable Practices and Export Surge

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Textile Chemicals Market By Type (Colorants, V/S Auxiliaries), By Process Type (Pre-treatment, Dyeing & Printing and Finishing), By Textile Type (Fabric, Yarn, Fiber, and Composites), By Sales Channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Textile Chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly in the projected period 2028 due to increasing awareness of sustainable textile manufacturing practices, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for textiles and apparel. India's annual textile and apparel exports mounted at USD 44.4 billion in 2022, with a rise of 41% compared to last year textile export.



The Indian textile chemicals market is a significant part of the country's chemical industry, which is one of the largest in the world. The textile chemicals market is driven by increasing awareness about sustainable textile manufacturing practices and rising demand for various types of chemicals used in the textile manufacturing process. The market includes a wide range of chemicals, including dyes, pigments, auxiliaries, and finishing agents.



The demand for textile chemicals in India is driven by the country's large and growing textile industry. India is one of the largest producers and exporters of textiles in the world, with a diverse range of products, including cotton, silk, wool, and synthetic fibers. The textile industry is a significant contributor to India's economy, providing employment to millions of people and generating significant foreign exchange earnings.

The textile chemicals market in India is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players competing for market share. Some of the key players in the market include Archroma India Private Limited, Huntsman International (India) Private Limited, BASF India Limited, and Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited.

Therefore, the Indian textile chemicals market is expected to continue to grow in the upcoming years, driven by the country's large and growing textile industry, as well as increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textile chemicals.



Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry is Key Factor Driving the Market Growth



The growing demand from the textile industry is a key driver for the Indian textile chemicals market. The Indian textile industry is one of the largest in the world and is growing rapidly. The demand for textile chemicals is directly related to the growth of the textile industry. The demand for textiles and apparel is increasing in India due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and the growth of e-commerce.

This has led to an increased demand for textile chemicals used in the manufacturing of these products. Recently, the Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturer Association stated that "the market is experiencing a rise in the demand and price of dyes in the region as they are reopened after six months. As a result, most of the units are using approx. 60% capacity as compared to 35% earlier.



Textile chemicals are used for various purposes in the textile manufacturing process, such as dyeing, printing, finishing, and coating. They are essential for improving the quality, performance, and durability of textiles. As the demand for textiles and apparel grows, the demand for textile chemicals is also increasing. This is driving the growth of the Indian textile chemicals market. The market includes a wide range of chemicals, such as dyes, pigments, auxiliaries, and finishing agents.



In addition to the domestic demand, the Indian textile chemicals market is also driven by the global demand for textiles and apparel. India is one of the largest producers and exporters of textiles in the world. The country exports textiles and apparel to various countries, which creates a demand for textile chemicals used in the manufacturing of these products. Therefore, the growing demand from the textile industry is a key driver for the Indian textile chemicals market, and this trend is expected to continue in the projected period.



Upsurge in the Demand for Apparel and Home Textiles is Impacting the Market Growth



The increasing demand for apparel and home textiles is another key driver for the Indian textile chemicals market. This trend is driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and the growth of e-commerce. As disposable incomes rise, consumers are willing to spend more on clothing and home textiles, which has led to an increased demand for these products.

In addition, changing lifestyles and fashion trends are driving the demand for new and innovative textile products, which require the use of textile chemicals. India ranks third among major dyes exporting countries. Currently, India exports about 355 different types of dyes to 22 different countries worldwide.



Home textiles include products such as bed sheets, towels, curtains, and upholstery. Apparel includes a wide range of products, such as shirts, pants, dresses, and skirts. Textile chemicals are used in the manufacturing of these products for various purposes, such as dyeing, printing, and finishing. The demand for textile chemicals is directly proportional to the demand for apparel and home textiles. As the demand for these products grows, the demand for textile chemicals is also increasing. This is driving the growth of the Indian textile chemicals market.



In addition, the growth of e-commerce has also contributed to the increasing demand for apparel and home textiles. Online retailers are offering a wide range of textile products at competitive prices, which has led to an increased demand for these products. In June 2022, Amazon India signed an MoU with Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL), a Government of Manipur Enterprise, to support the growth of artisans and weavers across the state.

This has, in turn, driven the demand for textile chemicals used in the manufacturing of these products. Therefore, the increasing demand for apparel and home textiles is a key driver for the Indian textile chemicals market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



Different Activities & Efforts by Prominent Players are Driving the Demand for the Textile Chemicals



Technological Advancements: With advancements in technology, manufacturers can develop new and innovative textile chemicals that are more effective and sustainable. For instance, there has been a growing trend towards the development of eco-friendly textile chemicals, which are free from harmful chemicals and are safer for the environment.



Expanding Investments: Several companies in the Indian textile chemicals market are investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative products. In addition, there has been a growing trend toward mergers and acquisitions, which has helped companies to expand their product portfolios and increase their market share.



Focus on Sustainability: There has been a growing focus on sustainability in the Indian textile chemicals market. Manufacturers are increasingly developing products that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly products from consumers as well as the need to comply with environmental regulations.



Growing Exports: The Indian textile industry is one of the largest in the world, and the country is also one of the largest exporters of textiles. This has led to an increased demand for textile chemicals used in the manufacturing of these products.



Therefore, the Indian textile chemicals market is witnessing significant developments driven by technological advancements, increasing investments, focus on sustainability, government initiatives, and growing exports. These developments are expected to continue in the upcoming years, driving the growth of the Indian textile chemicals market.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in India Textile Chemicals market.

Archroma India Pvt. Ltd

Croda Chemicals ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Huntsman International India Private Limited

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

CHT India Pvt. Ltd.

Kiri Industries

Bodal Chemicals Limited

Indofil Industries Limited

Fibro organic ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Jaysynth Dyestuff ( India ) Limited

Report Scope:



India Textile Chemicals Market, By Type:

Colorants (Azo Dyes, Anthraquinone Dyes, Phthalocyanine Dyes and Others)

Auxiliaries (Bleaching Chemicals, Detergent & Scouring Agents, Softener, Fixing Agents, and Others)

India Textile Chemicals Market, By Process Type:

Pre-treatment

Dyeing & Printing

Finishing

India Textile Chemicals Market, By Textile Type:

Fabric

Yarn

Fiber

Composites

India Textile Chemicals Market, By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

India Textile Chemicals Market, By End Use:

Clothing

Construction

Packaging

Home Furnishing

Agriculture

Others

India Textile Chemicals Market, By Region:

East

West

North

South

