India Transmission Repair Markets 2020-2025 - Focus on Transmission General Repair and Transmission Overhaul
Nov 17, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Repair Type (Transmission General Repair and Transmission Overhaul), by Component, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Transmission Repair Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years owing to increase in the average vehicle age, increasing average vehicle miles travelled and increasing vehicle sales in India.
Moreover, increasing ride sharing is also contributing to the growing share of the transmission repair market as ride sharing increases the average miles travelled.
The Indian Transmission Repair Market can be segregated into vehicle type, repair type and component. In terms of component, the market is segmented into gasket & seal, transmission filter, o-ring, fluid, flywheel, pressure plate, oil pump and others. The fluids segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value due to increasing adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services, which not only increases the average vehicle age but also enhances fuel efficiency.
The major player operating in the Indian Transmission Repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Period: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Transmission Repair Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Repair Decision
5.2. Challenges & Unmet Needs
5.3. Brand Recall
6. India Transmission Repair Production Overview
7. India Transmission Repair Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
7.2.2. By Repair Type (Transmission General Repair (TGRM) and Transmission Overhaul (TOM))
7.2.3. By Component (Gasket & Seal, Transmission Filter, O-Ring, Fluid, Flywheel, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump and Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. India Passenger Car Transmission Repair Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Repair Type
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook
10. India Heavy Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Price Point Analysis
14. Policy & Regulatory
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. BorgWarner Emissions Systems Talegaon Pvt. Ltd.
16.2. ZF India
16.3. Continental India Private Limited
16.4. Allison Transmission Inc (Trident Services Pvt Ltd.)
16.5. Schaeffler India Limited
17. Strategic Recommendations
