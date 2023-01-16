India travel services market size to grow by USD 11.78 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India travel services market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Airbnb Inc. - The company offers travel services such as business travel with places to stay and explore.

Cox and Kings Ltd. - The company offers travel services such as Indian Splendor and Boutique Rajasthan.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. - The company offers travel services such as flights, hotels, and insurance under the subsidiary Thomas Cook.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd. - The company offers travel services such as flights, hotels, bus tickets, and tour packages.

The company offers travel services such as flights, hotels, bus tickets, and tour packages. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The travel services market in India is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer travel services in India in the market are Airbnb Inc., ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Meru Mobility Tech Private Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Oravel Stays Ltd., Radiant Info Systems Ltd., Treebo Hotels, TripAdvisor LLC, Uber Technologies Inc., Walmart Inc., Yatra Online Inc., and ITC Ltd. and others.

Vendors invest significantly to procure good quality products and deliver services to their customers. They focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from competing brands. They differentiate themselves based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation and offer products with different features. Price differentiation among vendors is moderate due to high competition. The factors of differentiation are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Travel services market in India - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Travel services market in India - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (domestic flight services, hotel accommodation services, rail ticket services, cab services, and others).

The online segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Consumers prefer online platforms for booking travel services as they are convenient. This is propelling sales generated through this segment. This shift is led by the wide penetration and geographical reach of online travel service providers such as MakeMyTrip, TripAdvisor, IRCTC, and Yatra. Hence, sales through the online travel services segment are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Travel services market in India – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances is driving the growth of this segment. M&A activities, partnerships, and strategic alliances help players in increasing their market shares, improving their services, and expanding their geographic reach and service portfolios. Many vendors are collaborating with other companies to expand their customer reach and services across the country. In addition, the market is witnessing partnerships between vendors and government agencies. Thus, The increasing number of M&A activities, partnerships, and strategic alliances is fueling market growth in India.

Key trends - The introduction of low-cost airlines is a key trend in the market. Airlines are the most preferred mode of travel, as they offer comfort and a short travel duration. The introduction of low-cost airlines has reduced the extra cost burden on travelers and encouraged the population to avail of travel services. Moreover, various companies from the SME business sector opt for air travel for business trips. In addition, the availability of low-cost air tickets has impacted the tourism industry positively. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high competition among players leading to a price war will challenge the travel services market in India during the forecast period. The market is dominated by major global vendors that face stiff competition from other global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors invest heavily in R&D to provide advanced and innovative service offerings suitable for different types of occasions and end-users, such as holiday packages. Regional and local vendors compete among themselves to market and sell unique services. The intense competition triggers price wars among vendors, which adversely affects their profit margins. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this India travel services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the travel services market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the travel services market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India travel services market vendors

The travel market size is expected to increase by USD 451.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86%. This market research report extensively covers segmentation by sector (airline, hotel, travel activities, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The luxury travel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 703.14 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (adventure, personalized, cruising and yachting, culinary, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

India Travel Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 122 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 10.65 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Meru Mobility Tech Private Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Oravel Stays Ltd., Radiant Info Systems Ltd., Treebo Hotels, TripAdvisor LLC, Uber Technologies Inc., Walmart Inc., Yatra Online Inc., and ITC Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

