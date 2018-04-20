India Two-Wheeler Brake System (OEM Vs Replacement) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2013 - FY2023

India's two-wheeler brake system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by FY2023 in India, on account of strong demand for two-wheelers, backed by their higher fuel efficiency, easy maneuverability and lower emissions.

As companies are launching new two-wheeler models considering changing customer preferences, demand for brake systems is expected to grow at a robust pace in the country.

Moreover, growing concerns regarding safer brake systems and government regulation mandating ABS for two-wheelers above 125cc is anticipated to positively influence the country's two-wheeler brake system market during the forecast period.

India Two-Wheeler Brake System, FY2013 - FY2023, discusses the following aspects of two-wheeler brake system market in India:

Two-Wheeler Brake System Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter & Moped), By Brake Type (Disc & Drum), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Challenges/ Unmet Needs

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. India Two-Wheeler Brake System Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter & Moped)

5.2.2. By Brake Type (Disc & Drum)

5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Brake Type)

5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



6. India Drum Brake Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter & Moped)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Disc Brake Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter)

7.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

7.2.3. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Product Benchmarking



9. State-wise Vehicle Population



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. RICO Auto

13.2. Endurance Technologies Limited

13.3. ASK Automotive Ltd.

13.4. Brembo Brake India Pvt. Ltd.

13.5. Nissin Brake India Pvt. Ltd.

13.6. Allied Nippon Ltd.

13.7. Masu Brakes Private Limited

13.8. Kiran Udyog Pvt. Ltd.

13.9. MK Auto India

13.10. Pick Up Auto Pvt. Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations

