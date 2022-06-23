India Two-wheeler Financing Market Report 2022 - Digitalization and Rapid Adoption of Electric 2Ws Drives Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Two-wheeler Financing in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two-wheeler (2W) financing market experienced significant growth before the COVID-19 pandemic as 2W adoption growth rates were on the rise in India.

Origination value and volume increased steadily between FY 2017 and FY 2020, but the pandemic had such a negative impact on 2W market sales in FY 2021 that it hampered the 2W financing market in India. After FY 2021, the 2W financing market is headed towards returning to pre-COVID-19 levels as the electric (e2W) market expands and most banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) have started lending to electric vehicle (EV) consumers.



NBFCs have dominated the Indian 2W loans space, with a share of more than 50%. NBFCs have maintained a larger market share because of flexible formalities and the availability of larger loans. However, because of changing market dynamics, increasing electrification, emerging fintechs, and better private banking services, NBFCs have lost market share since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



The 2W financing market targeted commuter and premium 2Ws with a ticket size between 1 CC and 110 CC (i.e., more than 1.5 liters). As consumer demands for new models with better features have increased, market share has shifted significantly from the commuter segment to the 2W mid segment, with 126 CC to 150 CC and 150 CC to 200 CC 2Ws in 2021. Additionally, ticket sizes above 1.5 liters have decreased because mid-segment 2W models with similar features are now more affordable.



Further, the latest trends, such as digitalization and new business models, have helped financial institutions reach customers in rural and semi-urban areas across India and cater to their increasing demand.



