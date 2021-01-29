India Two-wheeler Market Outlook Report 2020-2025 - Surge in EV Sales and Growth of e-Commerce Businesses to Drive New Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Two-wheeler Market Outlook to 2025 - Vehicle Electrification and Shared Mobility Trends Transforming the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses the post-pandemic growth opportunities in the Indian two-wheeler (2W) market. It also analyzes the segment-wise impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on 2W sales in the country.
The base year for this study is 2020 and the forecast runs through 2025.
The need for personal transport has increased during the pandemic, and this will boost the sales of 2Ws in the short term as they are the cheapest mode of personal transport available. The entry level motorcycles market will gain the biggest share during these times as first-time buyers will opt for the smaller capacity engines as they provide increased mileage which is a major purchase influencer in the segment. Sales of scooters will be affected over the next 2 years as urban demand is expected to remain hit in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and a rise in rural demand will lead to a surge in motorcycle sales even during these difficult times.
Monthly and quarterly sales are analyzed to determine the timeline for a revival of market prospects. The historical sales trends are provided along with the segment-wise sales of scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles. These 3 segments are further deep dived and analyzed by engine capacities. The forecast for sales by vehicle segment is provided till 2025. The key market drivers and restraints are also discussed.
Key growth opportunities in the market are discussed, wherein different aspects like connected 2W market, growth of shared mobility business models, increasing demand for premium motorcycles, and future retail strategies are analyzed in detail. The future of electric 2Ws in India, along with a forecast for sales up to 2025, is provided. The future of the e-Commerce business in the country along with the growing online food delivery market and their impact of the electric 2W market are also analyzed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Two-Wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Indian 2W Market, Vehicle Segmentation
- Research Scope
2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian 2W Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on 2W Sales
- Key Takeaways from the Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian 2W Industry
3. Growth Environment, Indian 2W Market
- State of the Indian 2W Market due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Historical Sales Trends and Expectations for FY21
- Segment-wise Sales
- Major Players, Indian 2W Market
- Segment-wise Market Share
- Motorcycles Segment, Engine Displacement-wise Share
- Motorcycles Segment, Market Share
- Scooters Segment, Engine Displacement-wise Share
- Scooters Segment, Market Share
- Scooters Segment, Impact of COVID-19
- Mopeds Segment
- Segment Analysis by Model Type
- Indian 2W Market, Scenario Analysis
- Indian 2W Market, Segment-wise Forecast
- Indian 2W Market, Engine Capacity Forecast
- Growth Environment, Key Takeaways
4. Market Dynamics and Insights
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Indian 2W Market, Key Joint Ventures
- Impact of BS-VI Emission Norms on Vehicle Pricing - Prices of 2Ws are Expected to Increase by 10% to 15%
- Electric 2W Market, Potential
- Emergence of 2W Start-Ups
- Indian 2W Market, Key Connected Features
- Growth of Shared Mobility Business Models
- Vehicle Renting Business Models
- Indian EV Industry, SWOT Analysis
- Enablers of Electric 2W Adoption, Government Regulations
- FAME II, Incentive Structure for Electric 2Ws
- Production Capacity of Key Market Participants
- Dealership Networks of Key Market Participants
- Current Production Capacity vs. Future Plans (Units/Annum), Top Manufacturers
- Electric 2W Start-Ups, Regional Focus
- Impact of Battery Price Declines on Product Innovator Start-Ups
- Impact of Battery Price Declines on Cost-Effective Solution Providers
- Technology-Savvy Start-Ups, Key Areas of Focus
- Key Offerings by Cost-Effective Providers, Electric 2W Start-Ups
- Indian Electric 2W Market, Scenario Analysis
- Case Study, Ather
- EV Growth Strategy, Detachable and Swappable Battery Offerings
- Total Cost of Ownership, Battery Swapping
- Total Cost of Ownership, Fleet Vs. Individual Usage
- Shift in Last-Mile Connectivity from Traditional Petrol-driven Vehicles to Electric 2Ws
- Increasing Demand for Premium Motorcycles
- Increasing Preference for 2W Transport
- Increasing Female Motorcycle Ridership
- Future Retail Business Strategies
- Indian 2W Market, Future Outlook
- Growth Opportunities, Key Takeaways
5. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Preference for Personal Transport and the Increasing Rate of Scooterization
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing e-Commerce and Online Food Delivery Markets and Growth of Electric 2Ws and Shared Mobility Services
6. Next Steps
