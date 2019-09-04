India Two Wheeler Tire Markets, 2025 - On-Going Market Trends, Opportunities/High Growth Areas, Market Drivers
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Two Wheeler Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Vehicle Types, By Tire Types, By End User Market, By Rim Size, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India two wheeler tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2019-2025.
Robust demand for two wheelers is augmenting the growth of two wheelers tire market in India. Rising population, urbanization, as well as rising disposable income, are further acting as a catalyst for two wheeler sale in the country.
In addition, traffic congestion and limited parking space in metro cities are further propelling the demand for two wheelers which is complementing the growth of two wheeler tire market. Furthermore, automobile sales have witnessed a healthy growth in 2018 and this trend is likely to continue in future which would further drive the growth of two wheeler tire market in India.
Scooter tire market is growing at a rapid pace over the last few years owing to rising adoption by commuters due to ease in driving and load carrying capability. Also, the increasing number of working female population is resulting in a rise in demand for user-friendly conveyance solution. Further, raising awareness for high-end bike among youth is creating traction for growth of premium tire market in the country.
Moreover, in terms of tire types, bias tire captured the majority of the market share owing to low ownership cost as compared to radial tires. However, with increasing adoption of premium bikes among consumers, especially youths, premium two wheeler tire segment is likely to record higher growth over the coming years.
The report thoroughly covers two wheeler tire market by vehicle type, tire type, and premium tire type. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Historical data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market until 2025
- Historical data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type until 2025
- Historical data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Tire Types for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Tire Types until 2025
- Historical Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By End User Market for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By End User Market until 2025
- Historical Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Rim Size for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Rim Size, Until 2025
- Historical data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Premium Tire for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue, By Premium Tire, Until 2025
- Historical data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Regions for the Period 2015-2019
- Market Size & Forecast Data of India Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Regions until 2025
- India Two Wheeler Tire Market Trends and Opportunities
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Share, by Players
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Vehicle Types
- Scooter Tire
- Underbone/Moped Tire
- Motorcycle (Up to 250cc)
- Motorcycle (Above 250cc)
By Tire Types
- Radial Tire
- Motorcycle Radial
- Scooter Radial
- Bias Tire
- Motorcycle Bias
- Scooter Bias
By End User Market
- OEM
- Replacement
By Rim Size
- Motorcycle Rim
- 16 Inch
- 17 Inch
- 18 Inch
- 19 Inch
- Scooter Rim
- 10 Inch
- 12 Inch
By Regions
- Eastern
- Western
- Northern
Company Profiles
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Birla Tyres Ltd.
- Bridgestone India Private Ltd.
- CEAT Limited
- General Company Establishment MICHELIN
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- Metro Tyres Ltd.
- MRF Limited
- Pirelli Tyre (Suisse) SA
- TVS Srichakra Ltd.
