India Two Wheeler Tire Markets, 2025 - On-Going Market Trends, Opportunities/High Growth Areas, Market Drivers

India two wheeler tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Robust demand for two wheelers is augmenting the growth of two wheelers tire market in India. Rising population, urbanization, as well as rising disposable income, are further acting as a catalyst for two wheeler sale in the country.

In addition, traffic congestion and limited parking space in metro cities are further propelling the demand for two wheelers which is complementing the growth of two wheeler tire market. Furthermore, automobile sales have witnessed a healthy growth in 2018 and this trend is likely to continue in future which would further drive the growth of two wheeler tire market in India.

Scooter tire market is growing at a rapid pace over the last few years owing to rising adoption by commuters due to ease in driving and load carrying capability. Also, the increasing number of working female population is resulting in a rise in demand for user-friendly conveyance solution. Further, raising awareness for high-end bike among youth is creating traction for growth of premium tire market in the country.

Moreover, in terms of tire types, bias tire captured the majority of the market share owing to low ownership cost as compared to radial tires. However, with increasing adoption of premium bikes among consumers, especially youths, premium two wheeler tire segment is likely to record higher growth over the coming years.

The report thoroughly covers two wheeler tire market by vehicle type, tire type, and premium tire type. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Vehicle Types

Scooter Tire

Underbone/Moped Tire

Motorcycle (Up to 250cc)

Motorcycle (Above 250cc)

By Tire Types

Radial Tire

Motorcycle Radial



Scooter Radial

Bias Tire

Motorcycle Bias



Scooter Bias

By End User Market

OEM

Replacement

By Rim Size

Motorcycle Rim

16 Inch



17 Inch



18 Inch



19 Inch

Scooter Rim

10 Inch



12 Inch

By Regions

Eastern

Western

Northern

