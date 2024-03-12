India UHT Milk Market Report 2024: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2032

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UHT Milk Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UHT milk market in India size reached 1,156.2 Million Liters in 2023. The market is projected to reach 3,588.2 Million Liters by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2023-2032

The growing application in restaurants, bars, and cafes, increasing demand for lactose-free UHT milk, and the thriving dairy industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Rising Health Consciousness Among Masses Augmenting Market Growth



The UHT milk market in India has been experiencing continuous growth. The growing health consciousness among urban population of India has significantly raised the demand for UHT milk. Due to the increased working hours, consumers in the urban areas have less time for shopping and prefer to buy groceries in bulk.

UHT milk can be stored for a long time as it has a lifetime of six to nine months while providing high quality and nutrition. In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits of consuming healthy diets is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing population and inflating income levels in India is increasing the demand for UHT milk.



Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. The market structure is moderately concentrated due to the presence of key players that accounted for a large portion of the market share.

The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify because of the low capita investment and moderate industry growth. The volume of new entrants is high in the UHT milk market in India due to the low capital investment, large consumer base and developed online retail channels.



UHT Milk in India Market Trends



At present, the Government of India is focusing on boosting the dairy sector through various funds and schemes, which represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released the 'National Milk Safety and Quality Survey that rules out large-scale adulteration of milk available in the market. This is increasing the quality and quantity of UHT milk sold by various companies.

In addition, the growing focus of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been intensifying milk productivity through genetic improvement with a reduction in input cost. Besides this, multiple measures have been launched to improve milk quality by providing required testing facilities at the village and dairy plant levels for safe human consumption. It is projected to further intensify the Quality Milk Program for both cooperative and private sectors on a fund-sharing basis. Such initiatives by government authorities are paving the way for premium milk products, including the UHT milk category.



Additionally, there is a rise in the number of cows that can survive on poor-quality feed and fodder and have the adaptability to harsh climatic conditions across the globe. This, coupled with the thriving dairy industry in India, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, the growing demand for UHT milk in restaurants, bars, and cafes, as it can be transported without cold chains, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for lactose-free UHT milk due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among children and adults. This, coupled with the growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of consuming UHT milk, is positively influencing the market in India. Besides this, the escalating demand for UHT milk among the vegetarian population to substitute for the unavailability of animal protein from the regular diet is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the wide availability of UHT milk through various distribution channels, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and online retail stores, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Some of the factors driving the Karnataka UHT milk market included the growing health consciousness among the masses, increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits offered by UHT milk, rising preferences of individuals towards nutritious beverages over usual soft drinks, various marketing strategies followed by key market players, etc.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the UHT milk market in India based on retail vs institutional. This includes retail sector and institutional sector. According to the report, retail sector represented the largest segment due to rising investments in the Indian retail sector. In addition, rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and the rising nuclear families is strengthening the Indian organized retail sector.



Competitive Landscape

GCMMF

KMF

TN Cooperative

Nestle

Mother Dairy

Key Market Segmentation:



Retail VS Institutional Insights:

Retail Sector

Institutional Sector

States Insights:

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

