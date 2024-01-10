India uPVC Doors and Windows Market Outlook to 2027, with Competitive Analysis of Duroplast, Fenesta, Veka, Encraft, Prominance, Dhabriya Group, Greentech, Innovative Windows, Deceuninck & Plast one

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India uPVC Doors and Windows Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The uPVC doors and windows market in India has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years, and there is a projected substantial growth trajectory with an anticipated CAGR surpassing ~11% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

uPVC doors and windows have gained popularity in India due to their energy efficiency, durability, and low maintenance requirements. They are used in both residential and commercial buildings and offer advantages over traditional materials like wood and aluminum. Enhanced funding from both central and state governments for infrastructure projects, alongside public investments, coupled with a reduction in construction material costs, is set to amplify the growth of the product market.



Despite the relatively positive outlook of the uPVC industry post-lockdown, it's worth noting that it experienced a lesser immediate impact compared to other manufacturing sectors. The doors and windows segment encountered a delayed effect as it grappled with a backlog of orders that required fulfillment. Several companies in India are involved in the manufacturing and distribution of uPVC doors and windows. These companies offer a range of products to cater to different segments of the market.



India uPVC Doors and Windows Market Analysis

The uPVC doors and windows market in India is susceptible to a high number of new entrants such as Kaka Industries, Prominence Windows System, Namo Projects, 2021, due to low capital investments required in setting up a fabrication unit and provide customized products to consumers

uPVC doors and windows face stiff competition from aluminum-based doors and windows in India due to better strength and color availabilities. The uPVC products also face competition from substandard products imported by small to high scale suppliers against local production

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Types of Doors : Whereas, casement doors offer better security of the property. Thus, installing uPVC casement doors is becoming common in India . uPVC casement doors are quite sturdy, and they can incorporate elaborate multi-point locking systems to offer high-levels of security for office and residential space. Sliding uPVC doors have panels that slide horizontally along tracks. They are ideal for spaces with limited room for door swings and provide a contemporary and space-saving solution

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the India uPVC Doors and Windows Market was dynamic and competitive, with both domestic and international companies operating in the market. The industry attracted various players offering a wide range of uPVC Doors and Windows products. Established brands and technological innovation were key factors in the competition. Key players include well-known global brands as well as local manufacturers.

Future Outlook:

Changing consumer preferences is one of the leading reasons which will be contributing in increasing the demand for uPVC doors and windows in India

As the Indian population becomes more urbanized and aspirational, there is a shift in consumer preferences towards modern and aesthetically pleasing building materials

By 2050, it is projected that India will have added 416 Mn urban dwellers

will have added 416 Mn urban dwellers uPVC doors and windows come in various designs, colors, and finishes, allowing for customization to match different architectural styles and personal tastes

This versatility makes uPVC products increasingly popular among consumers looking for contemporary and stylish solutions for their homes and offices.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

India UPVC Doors and Windows Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2018

India UPVC Doors and Windows Market Size by Extrusion and Fabrication, FY'2013-FY'2018

India UPVC Doors and Windows Market Segmentation (BY Doors & Windows, By Region, By Major Cities , By Organized & Unorganized, By Raw Material Procurement, By New Construction & Renovation, and By Application), FY'2018

, By Organized & Unorganized, By Raw Material Procurement, By New Construction & Renovation, and By Application), FY'2018 India UPVC Doors Market Size, FY'2018

India UPVC Doors Market Segmentation (By Type of UPVC Doors, and By Location of Doors), FY'2018

India UPVC Windows Market Size, FY'2018

India UPVC Windows Market Segmentation (By Type of UPVC Windows, By Single & Double Glazed UPVC Windows, and By Type of Glass Used), FY'2018

Trade Scenario of PVC Resin in India , FY'2013-FY'2018

, FY'2013-FY'2018 Trend and Developments in India UPVC Doors and Windows Market

UPVC Doors and Windows Market Issues and Challenges in India UPVC Doors And Windows Market

UPVC Doors And Windows Market Government Regulation in India UPVC Doors and Windows Market

UPVC Doors and Windows Market Investment Model in India UPVC Doors and Windows Market

UPVC Doors and Windows Market Recent Activities in India Doors and Windows Market

Doors and Windows Market Competition Landscape in India Doors and Windows Market

Doors and Windows Market Pricing Scenario in India Doors and Windows Market

Doors and Windows Market Future Outlook and Projection in India Doors and Windows Market, FY'2019-FY'2023

Doors and Windows Market, FY'2019-FY'2023 Analyst Recommendation

Macroeconomic Variables in India Doors and Windows Market

Companies Profiled

Duroplast

Fenesta

Veka

Encraft

Prominance

Dhabriya Group

Greentech

Innovative Windows

Deceuninck

Plast one

