India Utility wins IGSF Gold Innovation Award for Rooftop Solar Workflow Automation

NEW DELHI, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Smart Grid Forum (IGSF) presented the prestigious Gold Innovation award to BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, for automation of rooftop solar workflow in their territory. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) distributes power over 2.4 million customers spread over 21 districts in South and West Delhi, of which over 3,000 customers have installed rooftop solar systems.

BRPL Team at IGSF Award Ceremony in New Delhi

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited partnered with ENACT SYSTEMS in 2019. The Enact platform helps the BRPL distributed energy team to manage customer onboarding, solar project approval and processing of solar net metering approvals, working closely with BRPL-approved solar installers across New Delhi.

Rooftop solar generation by consumers in the Capital of India has crossed 100MW now, with over 3,000 net metering connections, and rapid growth projected ahead. According to Delhi Solar policy, the solar power generation potential is estimated to be around 2,500 MWp.

ENACT's digital platform for solar projects is actively used by thousands of users in North America, Middle-East and South Asia, in 15+ country markets, with over $1 billion of solar projects processed annually. ENACT offers a two-sided platform, allow both providers to automate renewable energy asset development as well as end-customers to manage their assets.

About ENACT SYSTEMS INC.

ENACT SYSTEMS provides a powerful smart energy platform for renewable energy projects: design, financing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. ENACT licenses its platform to project developers, installers, financiers as well as distributed utilities in multiple countries. ENACT's customers are also large corporations in retail, hospitality, logistics and industrial segments seeking renewable energy deployment across their portfolio. ENACT SYSTEMS is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in India and UAE (www.enact-systems.com).

