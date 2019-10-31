India Video Surveillance Markets, 2015-2025F

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Verticals, by Camera Types, by Megapixels, by Form Factor, by Recorder Types, by Slot Types, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India video Surveillance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-25.

India video surveillance market has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years owing to rising security concerns, primarily arising from growing incidents of theft, domestic crime and acts of terrorism. Additionally, rapid infrastructural growth and reforms in the education and BFSI sector have also fuelled the demand for surveillance solutions. Further, growing trend of city-wide surveillance is also contributing to the demand for such solutions in India.



Growth would be aided during the forecast period primarily due to increasing government initiatives towards city surveillance and smart city projects. These would particularly result in surge in deployment of high-resolution IP cameras across the country. In 2018, the government & transportation, commercial offices and banking & financial verticals accounted for the highest India video surveillance market share; however, other verticals such as the retail and residential segments are also predicted to exhibit substantial growth in demand over the coming years.



The once analog camera dominated Indian market is now shifting towards IP based surveillance cameras. Along with their falling prices, this growing adoption of IP based cameras is being supported by the strengthening IT infrastructure in the nation. The market is also witnessing an evolution of technology with AI, IoT, and facial recognition getting integrated with surveillance products.



The report thoroughly covers the video surveillance market by components, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. India Video Surveillance Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Video Surveillance Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 India Video Surveillance Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 India Video Surveillance Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Components, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Provinces, 2018 & 2025F



4. India Video Surveillance Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Video Surveillance Market Trends and Evolution



6. India Video Surveillance Market Price Trend Analysis

6.1 India Network Video Surveillance Recorder Price Trend, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Digital Video Surveillance Recorder Price Trend, 2015-2025F

6.3 India Analog Video Surveillance Camera Price Trend, 2015-2025F

6.4 India IP Video Surveillance Camera Price Trend, 2015-2025F

6.5 India Video Surveillance Encoder Price Trend, 2015-2025F



7. India Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview

7.1 India Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview, By Types



8. India Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview

8.1 India Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Types

8.3 India Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Form Factor

8.4 India Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Megapixels

8.5 India Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Slot Types



9. India Video Surveillance Encoder Market Overview

9.1 India Video Surveillance Encoder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



10. India Video Surveillance Software Market Overview

10.1 India Video Surveillance Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



11. India Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals

11.1 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Residential Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.2 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Industrial and Manufacturing Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.3 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By BFSI Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.4 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Government Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.5 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Retail and Logistics Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.6 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Hospitality and Healthcare Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.7 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Education Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.8 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Commercial Offices Vertical, 2015-2025F

11.9 India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Transportation Vertical, 2015-2025F



12. India Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Regions

12.1 Northern India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

12.2 Southern India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

12.3 Eastern India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

12.4 Western India Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



13. India Video Surveillance Dash Camera Market Overview

13.1 India Video Surveillance Dash Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



14. India Video Surveillance Market Key Performance Indicators

14.1 India Government Spending Outlook

14.2 India Healthcare Sector Outlook

14.3 India Hospitality Sector Outlook

14.4 India BFSI Sector Outlook

14.5 India Retail Sector Outlook

14.6 India Education Sector Outlook

14.7 India Commercial Offices Sector Outlook

14.8 India Industrial Spending Outlook

14.9 India Residential Spending Outlook



15. India Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment

15.1 India Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

15.2 India Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Components, 2025F



16. India Video Surveillance Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Components

16.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

16.3 India Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



17. Company Profiles

17.1 Axis Communication AB

17.2 Bosch Building Technologies

17.3 CP Plus India Private Limited

17.4 FLIR Systems India Private Limited

17.5 Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

17.6 Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

17.7 Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd

17.8 Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

17.9 Pelco - Transom Capital

17.10 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2byss

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

