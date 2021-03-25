India Warehousing $19.5 Billion Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2025 - Focus on Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Consumer Goods & Retail, Textile, Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Warehousing Market, By Type (General, Specialty, Refrigerated), By Ownership (Public, Private, Bonded), By Sector (Industrial v/s Agricultural), By Usage Pattern, By Infrastructure, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Warehousing Market was valued USD14.65 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 9.82% to reach USD19.53 billion by 2025.

The warehousing market is driven by the country's flourishing manufacturing, retail, FMCG and logistics sectors. Furthermore, supportive government policies such as establishment of logistic parks and free trade warehouse zones is expected to spur the market growth through 2025.

Also, introduction of GST has led to reduction in inventory and turnaround time, which has led to the removal of check points thereby diminishing state boundaries. Besides, technological advancements such as advent of AI, IoT, 3D Printing, among others, in the warehousing industry is further expected to create lucrative opportunities over the next few years.

Moreover, the emergence of third part logistics and supergrid logistics is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 will have short-term impact on warehousing demand due to lockdown and reduced manufacturing activities. Further, it will help in strengthening the warehousing industry in India on account of the shifting consumer preference from offline mode of shopping to online in order to adhere to the social distancing norms.



The Indian Warehousing Market is segmented based on type, ownership, sector, usage pattern, infrastructure, end-user industry, company and region. Based on ownership, the market can be categorized into public, private and bonded. The public ownership segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period with share of 45.85%. These warehouses are owned by government and semi-government agencies and are rented by them. Such warehouses aid the small traders who don't have their own warehouses.



Based on usage pattern, the market can be split into single and co-warehousing segments. The co-warehousing segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for last mile distribution and growing preference for co-warehousing among manufacturers, suppliers, logistic companies as well as startups. Additionally, co-warehousing provides flexible storage that can help businesses meet their needs and give them a better control over their budgets. Co-warehousing provides scalability and helps in reducing overall operational costs.



Major players operating in the warehousing market include Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., Central Warehousing Corporation, DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd., FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Ltd., JICS Logistics Ltd., Food Corporation of India and Spear Logistics Pvt. Ltd. among others.



Key Target Audience:

Warehousing providers/ third party logistics service providers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to warehousing market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Warehousing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Warehousing Market Overview

6.1. City-wise Warehouse Clusters & Occupiers



7. India Warehousing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (General, Specialty, Refrigerated)

7.2.2. By Ownership (Public, Private, Bonded)

7.2.3. By Sector (Industrial v/s Agricultural)

7.2.4. By Usage Pattern (Single v/s Co-warehousing)

7.2.5. By Infrastructure (Single Storey v/s Multi-storey)

7.2.6. By End User Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Consumer Goods & Retail, Textile, Pharmaceutical, Others)

7.2.7. By Company (2019)

7.2.8. By Region

7.3. Product Market Map



8. North India Warehousing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Ownership

8.2.3. By Sector

8.2.4. By Usage Pattern

8.2.5. By Infrastructure

8.2.6. By End User Industry



9. South India Warehousing Market Outlook



10. East India Warehousing Market Outlook



11. West India Warehousing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. FDI in India Warehousing Sector



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Container Corporation of India Ltd.

17.2. Gati Ltd.

17.3. Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

17.4. Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

17.5. Central Warehousing Corporation

17.6. DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.

17.7. FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Ltd.

17.8. JICS Logistics Ltd.

17.9. Food Corporation of India

17.10. Spear Logistics Pvt. Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



