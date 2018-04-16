India Water Dispenser Market to 2023: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 6%

The water dispenser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023 in India, on account of rising health consciousness among people along with growing demand from commercial & industrial sectors.

Moreover, increasing usage of bottled water and deteriorating quality of ground water is further anticipated to fuel demand for water dispensers in the coming years. India water dispenser market is controlled by these major players, namely - Voltas Limited, Blue Star Limited, Usha International Limited, A.K. System Engineers Private Limited, Kent RO System Limited, Veeline Media Limited, Karlston Technovisions Private Limited, Oasis WFS Private Limited, Crystal Impex, and White Wave Enterprise Private Limited.



India Water Dispenser Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water dispenser market in India:

Water Dispenser Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Top Mounted, Upright, Bottled), By End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Retail)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Key Topics Covered:



1. Water Dispenser: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Water Dispenser Market Overview



5. India Water Dispenser Market Outlook



6. India Top Mounted Water Dispenser Market Outlook



7. India Upright Water Dispenser Market Outlook



8. India Bottled Water Dispenser Market Outlook



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Domestic Water Dispenser Factory Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



