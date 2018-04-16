India Water Dispenser Market to 2023: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 6%

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Water Dispenser Market By Type (Top Mounted, Upright, Bottled), By End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Retail), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water dispenser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023 in India, on account of rising health consciousness among people along with growing demand from commercial & industrial sectors.
Moreover, increasing usage of bottled water and deteriorating quality of ground water is further anticipated to fuel demand for water dispensers in the coming years. India water dispenser market is controlled by these major players, namely - Voltas Limited, Blue Star Limited, Usha International Limited, A.K. System Engineers Private Limited, Kent RO System Limited, Veeline Media Limited, Karlston Technovisions Private Limited, Oasis WFS Private Limited, Crystal Impex, and White Wave Enterprise Private Limited.
India Water Dispenser Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water dispenser market in India:
- Water Dispenser Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Top Mounted, Upright, Bottled), By End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Retail)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Water Dispenser: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Water Dispenser Market Overview
5. India Water Dispenser Market Outlook
6. India Top Mounted Water Dispenser Market Outlook
7. India Upright Water Dispenser Market Outlook
8. India Bottled Water Dispenser Market Outlook
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Domestic Water Dispenser Factory Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/np59t9/india_water?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-water-dispenser-market-to-2023-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-more-than-6-300630418.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article