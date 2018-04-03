India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2013-2018 & 2027: Increasing Popularity of Complex Water-Soluble Fertilizers and Micronutrients in Horticulture and Ornamental Crops

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type (Calcium Nitrate, NPK (19-19-19), Potassium Nitrate, etc.), By Application (Fertigation & Foliar), By Crop Type (Horticulture, Ornamental, etc.) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2027 in India, on account of increasing popularity of complex water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients in horticulture and ornamental crops.
Moreover, high efficiency of fertilizers on foliar application methods and increasing trend of customized crop specific fertilizer solutions are further propelling the demand for water soluble fertilizers in India.
Additionally, increasing acceptance of micro irrigation practices, high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers and increasing awareness among farmers is further expected to drive water soluble fertilizers market in India during the forecast period.
India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type, By Application, By Crop Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027, discusses the following aspects of water soluble fertilizers market in India:
- Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Fertilizer Type (Calcium Nitrate, NPK (19-19-19), Potassium Nitrate, etc.), By Application (Fertigation & Foliar), By Crop Type (Horticulture, Ornamental, etc.)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- Growth in Horticulture
- Increasing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers
- High Dependency on Imports
- Developing Trend of Customized Fertilizers
- Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches
Some of the major players operating in India water soluble fertilizers market are:
- Coromandel International Limited
- Shriram Farm Solutions
- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
- Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
- Zuari Speciality Fertilisers Ltd.
- Aries Agro Limited
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited
- Yara Fertilisers India Pvt Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customers
5. India Fertilizer Market Outlook
6. Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook
7. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Demand Supply
8. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview
23. Market Dynamics
24. SWOT Analysis
25. Pricing Analysis
26. Trade Dynamics
27. Value Chain Analysis
28. Market Trends & Developments
29. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
30. List of Major Channel Partners
31. India Economic Profile
32. Competitive Landscape
33. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmxm7q/india_water?w=5
