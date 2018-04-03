India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2013-2018 & 2027: Increasing Popularity of Complex Water-Soluble Fertilizers and Micronutrients in Horticulture and Ornamental Crops

The water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2027 in India, on account of increasing popularity of complex water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients in horticulture and ornamental crops.

Moreover, high efficiency of fertilizers on foliar application methods and increasing trend of customized crop specific fertilizer solutions are further propelling the demand for water soluble fertilizers in India.

Additionally, increasing acceptance of micro irrigation practices, high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers and increasing awareness among farmers is further expected to drive water soluble fertilizers market in India during the forecast period.

India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type, By Application, By Crop Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027, discusses the following aspects of water soluble fertilizers market in India:

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Fertilizer Type (Calcium Nitrate, NPK (19-19-19), Potassium Nitrate, etc.), By Application (Fertigation & Foliar), By Crop Type (Horticulture, Ornamental, etc.)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



Growth in Horticulture

Increasing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers

High Dependency on Imports

Developing Trend of Customized Fertilizers

Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches

Some of the major players operating in India water soluble fertilizers market are:



Coromandel International Limited

Shriram Farm Solutions

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Zuari Speciality Fertilisers Ltd.

Aries Agro Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customers



5. India Fertilizer Market Outlook



6. Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



7. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Demand Supply



8. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview



9. India Calcium Nitrate (15.5-0-0-18.8) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



10. India NPK (19-19-19) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



11. India Potassium Nitrate (13-0-45) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



12. India Potassium Sulphate (0-0-50) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



13. India Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (12-61-0) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



18. India Mono-Potassium Phosphate (0-52-34) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



19. India NPK (13-40-13) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



20. India NPK (20-20-20) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



21. India NPK (18-18-18) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



22. India Urea Phosphate (17-44-0) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook



23. Market Dynamics



24. SWOT Analysis



25. Pricing Analysis



26. Trade Dynamics



27. Value Chain Analysis



28. Market Trends & Developments



29. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



30. List of Major Channel Partners



31. India Economic Profile



32. Competitive Landscape



33. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmxm7q/india_water?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-water-soluble-fertilizers-market-2013-2018--2027-increasing-popularity-of-complex-water-soluble-fertilizers-and-micronutrients-in-horticulture-and-ornamental-crops-300623420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

