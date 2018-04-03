India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2013-2018 & 2027: Increasing Popularity of Complex Water-Soluble Fertilizers and Micronutrients in Horticulture and Ornamental Crops

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type (Calcium Nitrate, NPK (19-19-19), Potassium Nitrate, etc.), By Application (Fertigation & Foliar), By Crop Type (Horticulture, Ornamental, etc.) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2027 in India, on account of increasing popularity of complex water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients in horticulture and ornamental crops.

Moreover, high efficiency of fertilizers on foliar application methods and increasing trend of customized crop specific fertilizer solutions are further propelling the demand for water soluble fertilizers in India.

Additionally, increasing acceptance of micro irrigation practices, high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers and increasing awareness among farmers is further expected to drive water soluble fertilizers market in India during the forecast period.

India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type, By Application, By Crop Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2027, discusses the following aspects of water soluble fertilizers market in India:



  • Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Fertilizer Type (Calcium Nitrate, NPK (19-19-19), Potassium Nitrate, etc.), By Application (Fertigation & Foliar), By Crop Type (Horticulture, Ornamental, etc.)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments

  • Growth in Horticulture
  • Increasing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers
  • High Dependency on Imports
  • Developing Trend of Customized Fertilizers
  • Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches

Some of the major players operating in India water soluble fertilizers market are:

  • Coromandel International Limited
  • Shriram Farm Solutions
  • Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
  • Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
  • Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)
  • Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
  • Zuari Speciality Fertilisers Ltd.
  • Aries Agro Limited
  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited
  • Yara Fertilisers India Pvt Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customers

5. India Fertilizer Market Outlook

6. Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

7. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Demand Supply

8. India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview

9. India Calcium Nitrate (15.5-0-0-18.8) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

10. India NPK (19-19-19) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

11. India Potassium Nitrate (13-0-45) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

12. India Potassium Sulphate (0-0-50) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

13. India Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (12-61-0) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

14. India NPK (19-19-19) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

15. India Potassium Nitrate (13-0-45) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

16. India Potassium Sulphate (0-0-50) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

17. India Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (12-61-0) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

18. India Mono-Potassium Phosphate (0-52-34) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

19. India NPK (13-40-13) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

20. India NPK (20-20-20) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

21. India NPK (18-18-18) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

22. India Urea Phosphate (17-44-0) Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Outlook

23. Market Dynamics

24. SWOT Analysis

25. Pricing Analysis

26. Trade Dynamics

27. Value Chain Analysis

28. Market Trends & Developments

29. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

30. List of Major Channel Partners

31. India Economic Profile

32. Competitive Landscape

33. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmxm7q/india_water?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-water-soluble-fertilizers-market-2013-2018--2027-increasing-popularity-of-complex-water-soluble-fertilizers-and-micronutrients-in-horticulture-and-ornamental-crops-300623420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:00 ET Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market 2018-2023: 6...

14:45 ET Global Toluene Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2018-2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

India Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2013-2018 & 2027: Increasing Popularity of Complex Water-Soluble Fertilizers and Micronutrients in Horticulture and Ornamental Crops

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:30 ET