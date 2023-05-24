Indian Air Purifier Market Report 2022-2028: Market to Grow at a Rate of 33.1% - Untapped Opportunities in the Residential Sector

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Air Purifier Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's air purifier market to grow at a rate of 33.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Manufacturers aim to provide affordable, sleek, and innovative air purifiers to grab market share. Philips, LG, Xiaomi, Sharp, Coway, and Dyson are among the top brands Indian consumers prefer. Other brands starting to gain market acceptance include Panasonic, Blueair, Eureka Forbes, Samsung, Blue Star, Honeywell, Cuckoo, and Kent.

Urbanization, industrialization, and the population explosion are worsening India's air pollution crisis. These factors are prompting renewed focus on initiatives to conserve air quality and improve the quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has also sparked customer awareness about air pollution and the spread of airborne diseases, triggering demand for air purifiers and other solutions promoting hygiene and safety.

Demand for air purifiers is no longer limited to residential and industrial uses as the commercial market picks up adoption in the air purifier industry. India's air purifier industry is developing rapidly owing to improved awareness, increased adoption of smart home devices, and smart city initiatives.

Despite technological developments in the industry, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury purchase due to the high installation and maintenance costs. However, the rising competition in the air purifier market is bringing down prices. With the growing disposable income levels, air purifiers are gradually being seen as a utility product, specifically in the residential segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Air Purifier Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • India's Environmental Concerns
  • India Air Quality Index
  • Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Consumers in India
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Technology Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • End-user Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends
  • Consumer Trends
  • Purchasing Trends
  • Product Launches
  • Distribution Trends
  • Competitor Insights - Sharp
  • Competitor Insights - Blueair India
  • Competitor Insights - Xiaomi
  • Competitor Insights - Dyson

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integrating Multiple Technologies for Efficient Air Purification
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Focusing on the Untapped Residential Air Purifier Market
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Revamp Positioning and Strategy for Increased Air Purifier Sales

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Blue Star
  • Blueair
  • Coway
  • Cuckoo
  • Dyson
  • Eureka Forbes
  • Honeywell
  • Kent
  • LG
  • Panasonic
  • Philips
  • Samsung
  • Sharp
  • Xiaomi

