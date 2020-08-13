Indian American Community and USINPAC Congratulate Sen. Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on behalf of the Indian American community, the U.S.-India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) reacted to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former-Vice President Joe Biden's selection of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election. Biden made his choice official yesterday.

"Sen. Kamala Harris is an excellent choice as the vice-presidential nominee and running mate for former-Vice President Joe Biden," said Sanjay Puri, USINPAC Chairman. "Throughout her career, she has championed many causes that are important to the American people, including healthcare reform, progressive tax reform, immigration reform, and criminal justice reform. Sen. Harris is a progressive leader who has used her platform to improve the daily life of those she represents in the State of California. Given the opportunity to serve as the next Vice President of the United States, she will do the same for the entire country. Her selection as the running mate for former-Vice President Biden is a win for Indian Americans and all Americans."

Sen. Harris, a California native and the daughter of a cancer researcher from India and an economist from Jamaica, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Prior to her election to the Senate, she served as San Francisco's District Attorney from 2004-2011. With her victory, Sen. Harris became the first African American woman in California state history to be elected to the post. She made history once again, in 2010, when she was the first African American and Indian American woman elected as the Attorney General of the State of California.

"We are excited that former-Vice President Biden has picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his partner, because he had declared that he wants a vice president that will help him run the country, and there is no better choice than Sen. Harris to do that," said Navneet Chugh, USINPAC's California Chapter Head. "She is a consummate professional, and someone who cares for all of humanity. Her background is as diverse as the true fabric of our country."

In the 2020 election, Biden and Harris will take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

