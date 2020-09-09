Indian Author Explores "Chakras" - the Ancient Indian Mystical Energy Centres Central to Yoga and Ayurveda in New Book

MYSORE, India, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In her second book on the Vedic trilogy on Yantra, Tantra and Mantra, Indian author Vinita Rashinkar delves into the ancient Indian texts (Vedas and Upanishads) to bring to the modern reader a simple yet comprehensive guide to the mystical energy system of the Chakras.

The Chakras are inner portals of harmony, linking the physical and spiritual planes, offering a deep and time-tested formula for transformation, abundance and the ability to hack into one's own power of manifestation.

Author and Wellness expert Vinita Rashinkar Chakras - inner portals of harmony

This book equips the reader with the ability to harness the potential of the tremendous internal energy pools that lie dormant in the body, and helps to channelize them and act upon one's life purpose by presenting Chakras as a tool for self-development. The book examines concepts such as Sankhya, Yoga philosophies and the Karma doctrine in order to establish the context of how the Chakra energies work. It then outlines the various aspects (such as sound, colour, mandala, body parts, related ailments and dysfunctions) associated with each of the seven chakras while recommending time-tested remedies to bring each chakra into a state of balance and harmony.

The author has kept in mind the sensibilities of the modern spiritual seeker and their needs and interests, presenting the information in a non-dogmatic and practical manner, thereby allowing everyone an opportunity to learn and experience the benefits of the awakening the Chakra energies.

Vinita says about her latest work: "The concept of the subtle body in addition to the physical body is one which has existed in Eastern traditions for many centuries. Manipulating the flow of energy through the subtle body has been a focal point of Indian esoteric traditional practices such as yoga, meditation, chanting and Ayurveda. This book is aimed to help readers embark on a powerful journey of healing, growth, and expansion. Compatible with any spiritual path, the holistic perspective helps create a richer and more fulfilling life, from overcoming everyday challenges to taking charge of one's wellbeing, expressing one's true self and navigating life's journey towards full-spectrum living.

Vinita Rashinkar is a health and wellness expert, writer, speaker, spiritual counsellor and healer who has studied the principles of Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, chanting, chakras and stress management under various masters for the past 20 years. For more information, visit www.vinitarashinkar.in

The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1649516355

