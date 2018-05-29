Indian Billionaire Backs SuchApp

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The overwhelming success of SuchApp's Strategic Partnership with the Billionaire Society has prompted Mr. Prashant Mehta from India's prestigious Mehta family to invest significantly in SuchApp, the world's first blockchain messenger and all-inclusive 5G ecosphere.

The Mehta family has offices in New York, London, Antwerp, and Mumbai and have been pioneers in the diamond industry for more than eight decades. Prashant Mehta is managing Hallmark Diamonds, the largest diamond wholesale company in the world since 1999.

"We think that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has the power to enrich the lives of businesses and individuals in a number of different ways," said Prashant Mehta, business mogul and graduate from the Yale School of Management. "SuchApp is unique in that it uses blockchain technology to bring real value to everyday people. Once released, we believe that SuchApp has the power to not only increase communication between friends and family, but help Indian business and entrepreneurship grow to record levels."

According to Ronny Shany, CEO of SuchApp, "we are excited to partner with the Mehta family and are grateful for their assistance in helping further mainstream blockchain adoption. With SuchApp, users enjoy a previously impossible messaging experience while being able to buy and sell goods and services using SPS tokens directly inside the app without having to go through third-party services like cryptocurrency exchanges."

SuchApp is more than just a messaging service – it's an all-in-one social platform that supports 4K streaming and recorded video, text chats, and VoIP communication between two or more parties. SuchApp also has a number of innovative business tools to help small and large businesses implement marketing campaigns, loyalty reward programs, and customer service initiatives.

In addition, the Mehta family also owns the top hospital in India, Lilavati Hospital, which is currently valued at $2.1 billion and has a business turnover of more than $700 million.

Visit the SuchApp website today to learn more about this revolutionary messaging service and its upcoming ICO, which is set to launch in the next few days.

SuchApp brings the content of social media platforms to messaging. It's the first-ever 5G messaging service that provides 4K video, text, and VoIP communication, content creation, marketing, and e-commerce all under one platform and driven by blockchain technology. Visit the SuchApp website to learn more about the company's ICO.

