Indian Economy Holds USD 1.1 Trillion Digital Asset Opportunity by 2032: CrossTower and USISPF Report

"India has the opportunity to harness its core resources[...]to be a global leader in digital assets and Web 3.0." Tweet this

Some of the key highlights from the research report are as follows:

The adoption rate of digital assets (as reflected by accounts opened on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges) is growing nearly twice as fast as that of the Internet. It took the Internet approximately 7.5 years to go from around 100 million users to one billion users. The same growth at cryptocurrency exchanges will take about four years.

Web 3.0 can drive USD 1.1 trillion economic growth for India over these 11 years, but only with the right policies and regulatory framework. The global financial services market is estimated to be over USD 22 trillion in 2021 and will grow to over USD 28 trillion by 2025.

economic growth for over these 11 years, but only with the right policies and regulatory framework. The global financial services market is estimated to be over in 2021 and will grow to over by 2025. From digital art to ticket sales, music, collectables, luxury items and gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could transform the way people interact day-to-day. While still nascent, NFTs are projected to emerge into a market of USD 1 trillion or more.

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, said, "India is poised for growth to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Digital assets are expected to have tremendous potential in the next 11 years across countries, due to their rapid adoption. They are expected to help India achieve the GDP of USD 5 trillion economy."

Kapil Rathi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrossTower, said, "Data shows that the citizens of India tend to be natural visionaries and with Web 3.0, India has the opportunity to harness its core resources -- its technologically savvy youth -- to be a global leader in digital assets and Web 3.0. With the right policies and regulatory framework, India's regulators can bring safety, combined with hope and prosperity to India."

Kristin Boggiano, Co-founder and President of CrossTower, said, "The Internet sector contributed approximately 10 per cent to US GDP in 2018 and 16 per cent to India's GDP in 2020. Given the Web 3.0 growth across all industries, digital assets and blockchain technology is expected to create profound impacts on economies globally. With the right framework, India is positioned to be a key catalyst to the new technological era."

The research reports also highlight the sectors that blockchain technology has the potential to contribute to and transform:

Government Projects : Government-related blockchain projects are estimated to drive close to USD 0.1 billion of GDP to India in 2021, ramping up to USD 5.1 billion in 2032.

: Government-related blockchain projects are estimated to drive close to of GDP to in 2021, ramping up to in 2032. Digital Identity : The report projects that the digital identity could contribute USD 8.2 billion to India's GDP in 2032.

: The report projects that the digital identity could contribute to GDP in 2032. Payments and Remittances : The report projects this sector to contribute nearly USD 21.7 billion to India's GDP in 2032, as blockchain drives efficiencies for payments.

The report was released at Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF; Kapil Rathi, CEO and Founder of CrossTower and Kristin Boggiano, Co-Founder and President of CrossTower; along with other delegates present at the launch.

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower, ranked fourth in the world by Cryptocompare, is a crypto exchange with capital market capabilities. CrossTower empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible. CrossTower provides the best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of retail traders and institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, endowments, pensions, and other market participants. CrossTower leverages its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make cryptocurrency and digital assets accessible to retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. CrossTower has offices located in the US, Bermuda, and India.

ABOUT THE U.S.-INDIA STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FORUM (USISPF):

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C. and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

For more information, please contact Gutenberg:

SOURCE CrossTower