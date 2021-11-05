Indian Edge Banding Materials Industry to 2030 - Featuring Vaibhav Industries, Veena Polymers and Squareone Decor Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Banding Materials Market - India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new study on the India Edge Banding Materials market published by the publisher presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as structure of the India Edge Banding Materials market.

The study offers valuable information on the India Edge Banding Materials market to illustrate how growth would discern during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis as well as supply chain analysis and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the India Edge Banding Materials market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis of leading market players' business strategies is also featured in the study on the India Edge Banding Materials market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee the growth of the India Edge Banding Materials market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the India Edge Banding Materials market, which would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered

What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the India Edge Banding Materials market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends on the India Edge Banding Materials market?

Would Asia Pacific ( India ) continue to remain one of the most profitable region for manufacturers of Edge Banding Materials in the near future?

( ) continue to remain one of the most profitable region for manufacturers of Edge Banding Materials in the near future? Which factors are expected to hamper the India Edge Banding Materials market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies of the India Edge Banding Materials market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Tendency

2.3. Key Developments/Material Timeline

2.4. Market Definitions

2.5. Market Dynamics

2.5.1. Drivers

2.5.2. Restraints

2.5.3. Opportunities

2.6. India Edge Banding Materials Market Analysis and Forecast

2.6.1. India Edge Banding Materials Market Volume (Meters), 2019-2030

2.6.2. India Edge Banding Materials Market Value (US$ Mn), 2019-2030

2.7. Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Landscape

2.9. Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1. List of Edge Banding Materials Manufacturers

2.9.2. List of Suppliers/Distributors

2.9.3. List of Potential Customers



3. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.1. Impact on the Supply Chain of India Edge Banding Materials Market



4. India Production Output Analysis, 2019 (%)



5. India Edge Banding Materials Market Price Trend Analysis, 2019-2030

5.1. By Material



6. India Edge Banding Materials Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

6.1. Key Findings, by Material

6.2. India Edge Banding Materials Market Volume (Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2019-2030

6.2.1. Plastic

6.2.1.1. PCV

6.2.1.2. ABS

6.2.1.3. Acrylic

6.2.1.4. Others

6.2.2. Wood

6.2.3. Metal

6.2.4. Others

6.3. India Edge Banding Materials Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material



7. India Edge Banding Materials Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use

7.1. Key Findings, by End-use

7.2. India Edge Banding Materials Market Volume (Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

7.2.1. Residential

7.2.2. Commercial

7.2.3. Others

7.3. India Edge Banding Materials Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



8. Competition Landscape

8.1. Competition Matrix, by Key Players

8.2. India Edge Banding Materials Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

8.3. Market Footprint Analysis

8.3.1. By Material

8.4. Key Business Strategies

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. GDECOR INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

8.5.1.1. Company Description

8.5.1.2. Business Overview

8.5.1.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.1.4. Revenue Analysis

8.5.2. REHAU India

8.5.2.1. Company Description

8.5.2.2. Business Overview

8.5.2.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.2.4. Revenue Analysis

8.5.3. Shirdi Industries Ltd.

8.5.3.1. Company Description

8.5.3.2. Business Overview

8.5.3.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.3.4. Revenue Analysis

8.5.4. Vaibhav Industries

8.5.4.1. Company Description

8.5.4.2. Business Overview

8.5.4.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.5. Veena Polymers

8.5.5.1. Company Description

8.5.5.2. Business Overview

8.5.5.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.6. Squareone Decor

8.5.6.1. Company Description

8.5.6.2. Business Overview

8.5.6.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.7. Paramount Composites India

8.5.7.1. Company Description

8.5.7.2. Business Overview

8.5.7.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.8. E3 Group

8.5.8.1. Company Description

8.5.8.2. Business Overview

8.5.8.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.9. Sri Umiya Industries

8.5.9.1. Company Description

8.5.9.2. Business Overview

8.5.9.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.10. MARUTI ENTERPRISE

8.5.10.1. Company Description

8.5.10.2. Business Overview

8.5.10.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.11. Echo Edgeband Industries.

8.5.11.1. Company Description

8.5.11.2. Business Overview

8.5.11.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.12. Glow Edgeband

8.5.12.1. Company Description

8.5.12.2. Business Overview

8.5.12.3. Material Portfolio

8.5.13. Kaleido

8.5.13.1. Company Description

8.5.13.2. Business Overview

8.5.13.3. Material Portfolio



9. Key Primary Insights



10. Appendix



