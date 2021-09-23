Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth Opportunities Report 2021 Featuring Ather, Bosch, Hero Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, MG, Sun Mobility, & Tata Motors

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a detailed analysis of the current and future prospects of EVs and adjacent markets. It throws light on the various segments in the market such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy-duty vehicles.

Battery Swapping, Emerging New Business Models & Growing Charging Infrastructure are expected to drive the Electric Vehicle Industry in India

Automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative, as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEM's business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. However, the surge in EV demand will create a huge need for charging infrastructure and safety regulations and standards.

India is expected to aggressively push itself toward electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives and subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, and established technology roadmaps are few key steps that are either already taken or need to be taken by the government to ensure the success of electric vehicles in the coming years.

Domestic OEMs such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra and foreign OEMs such as Hyundai and MG have already entered the market with their flagship EVs. They have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch many new and constructive electric vehicle models (from city suited to long-range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors to drive EV adoption, are also picking up pace, with many new companies entering this space. It has opened up new business models that enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers, operators, or payment gateways.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the various incentive schemes, both state and nationwide, in the country?

How are various segments - two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, passenger cars, and buses - performing in the country?

What are the various start-ups in the industry?

What is the historic and current charging infrastructure scenario, and what can be expected in the coming years?

What growth opportunities lie in the region, and what are the critical success factors to exploit them?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Electrification Roadmap - Vision 2030

Electric Four-wheeler Market Outlook in India

Key Offerings by Product Innovators - e2W Start-ups

Key Parameters - Satisfaction Versus Importance

EV Localization

Component Localization Roadmap to be Driven by Shared Mobility

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Market Segmentation

Indian Electric Vehicle Market Overview

Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation

Key Mega Trends Impacting Mobility in India

4. Market Overview

Country Profile - India : The Change-driving Consumer

: The Change-driving Consumer Urban Mobility Modal Share - 2019

Electrification in India - Driven by Incentives and New Business Models

- Driven by Incentives and New Business Models Growth Drivers for the Electric Vehicle Market

Growth Restraints for the Electric Vehicle Market

Electric Vehicle - Current challenges

Electric Vehicle - Scenarios

Electric Vehicles in India - First Wave Already Underway

- First Wave Already Underway Factors Driving Electrification

Targeting Specific Electric Vehicle Market Segments Based on Economics to Drive and Hasten National Adoption

Market Forecast to 2025

Market Size of the EV Component Industry in 2025

5. Government Regulations

FAME II - Incentive Structure

Summary of Government Incentives in India

States Chipping With EV Policies and Investments

State Government EV Policies

State-wise Regulations to Promote and Organize the eRickshaws Market

6. Emission Norms in India

Emission Norms - India

Technology Requirements and Cost of Compliance - BS VI (IC Engines)

Cost of Compliance BS VI - Comparison

Diesel Cars

Summary - Emission Norms in India

7. Charging Infrastructure in India

Current EV Charging Stations in India - An Overview

- An Overview Charging Infrastructure in India - Challenges

- Challenges Why Battery Swapping?

EVSE Types With Connector Types

Public and Private Charging Infrastructure Standards and Implementation

Charging Station Supplier Network

Incentives for Charging Stations

Future Charging Stations

8. Electric Four-wheeler Market

e4W Forecast and Market Overview (Includes HEV)

Electric Motors for e4W

EV - Product Portfolio and Launch Roadmap

Summary - e4W Market

9. Indian Electric Two-wheeler Market Overview

Two-wheeler - Overview

e2W - Market Scenario

e2W Market size

Motor Power Offerings by e2W Manufacturers in India

Summary - e2W Market

10. eRickshaw Market

eRickshaws - Market Size and Market Overview

Market Insights

Key eRickshaw Markets in India

eRickshaw - Market Split Based on Battery Type

Summary - eRickshaw Market

11. eAuto Market

Indian Auto Rickshaw Market - Key insights

Factors Driving Market Growth

eAuto - Market size

Summary - eAuto Market

12. Electric Bus Market Overview

Indian Electric Bus Market

Electric Bus - Total Unit Forecast

Summary - Electric Bus Market

13. EV Components Localization

Lithium-ion Battery Industry in India - Partnerships

- Partnerships Li-ion Production Expansion Plans, India

EV Localization

Component Localization Roadmap to be Driven by Shared Mobility

Competitor Benchmarking

Key Participants in the Bearing Industry in India

Current Landscape of Key EV Component Manufacturers in India

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnering for Technological Advancements, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Product Launch

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer and Branding

15. Next steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

16. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ather

Bosch

Hero Motors

Hyundai

Mahindra & Mahindra

MG

Sun Mobility

Tata Motors

