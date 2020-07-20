Indian Exchange Bitbns (BNS) will Conduct Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight on July 30

As the native token of Bitbns, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, BNS is a multi-protocol utility token by Bitbns. BNS aims at enabling the general masses to use crypto just like they use fiat in day-to-day transactions. BNS has completed four rounds of pre-public sales within 20 minutes and has use cases like shopping on Amazon and other E-commerce sites, paying the electricity bill and enjoying trading fee discounts on Bitdroplet, a platform backed by Bitbns that allows you to invest in Bitcoin using SIP strategy in multiple fiats like USD, EUR, GBP, INR, THB and AED.

Founded in December 2017, Bitbns has become one of India's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Its co-founders all graduated from IIT. Bitbns has attracted over half a million users within a year of its inception, and also holds the accolade of being the first exchange in India that listed 50+ cryptocurrencies within a year of its launch.

"As one of the most global exchanges, KuCoin is committed to promoting the globalization of blockchain and crypto. After India announced the lift of the crypto ban in March, KuCoin launched a $50 million support plan to boost the development of the Indian blockchain industry," says Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin Global. "India has become one of the most important markets for crypto. And Bitbns has ushered in unprecedented opportunities. KuCoin is very happy to witness and participate in the development of Bitbns. It is thrilled to launch BNS, a project with real potential, on our Spotlight platform."

"To give Indian people a smooth entry into the crypto world, Bitbns gave importance to ease of use, security, and customer support right from the beginning. Bitbns has expanded into the UAE and Thailand with plans to expand into 30 more countries by the end of 2020." Gaurav Dahake, CEO of Bitbns Exchange, said publicly, "conducting token sale of BNS on the KuCoin Spotlight platform will enable more users around the world to know BNS and participate in the future development of Bitbns. We believe this is an important step to accelerate the globalization of Bitbns."

KuCoin has been persistent in its pursuit of finding and supporting blockchain projects with real potential, and helping them to put their technical vision into practical application. KuCoin Spotlight aims to assist blockchain projects in raising the needed funds, attracting market attention and improving industrial influence.

SOURCE KuCoin