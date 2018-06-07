Indian Gin Market 2018-2023: Market is Forecasted to Grow with a Rate of More than 9% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23

The Indian gin market is forecasted to grow with a rate of more than 9% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23

Gin is found to be costlier than whisky and many other alcoholic beverages. The high cost of gin is the primary reason for its less consumption in India. The brands in the Indian gin market are generally segmented in two categorise i.e. economy gin and premium & luxury gin.

Increasing disposable income of Indian consumers, changing demographics, increasing awareness and growing popularity of cocktails in India, etc are the trends which have resulted in the growth of the gin market of India. These trends are expected to continue and dominate the growth of the Indian gin market. The market is forecasted to have a market size by volume of more than 3 million cases by 2022-23.

Considered for the Report:



Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook



3. India Gin Market Outlook



4. Company Profiles

Bacardi India Private Limited

DIAGEO India Private Limited

Jagatjit Industries Limited

John Distilleries Private Limited

Pernod Ricard India Private limited

Radico Khaitan Limited

