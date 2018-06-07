DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Indian Gin Market Overview,2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian gin market is forecasted to grow with a rate of more than 9% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23
Gin is found to be costlier than whisky and many other alcoholic beverages. The high cost of gin is the primary reason for its less consumption in India. The brands in the Indian gin market are generally segmented in two categorise i.e. economy gin and premium & luxury gin.
Increasing disposable income of Indian consumers, changing demographics, increasing awareness and growing popularity of cocktails in India, etc are the trends which have resulted in the growth of the gin market of India. These trends are expected to continue and dominate the growth of the Indian gin market. The market is forecasted to have a market size by volume of more than 3 million cases by 2022-23.
Considered for the Report:
- Geography: India
- Base Year: FY 2016-17
- Estimated Year: FY 2017-18
- Forecast Year: FY 2022-23
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook
3. India Gin Market Outlook
4. Company Profiles
- Bacardi India Private Limited
- DIAGEO India Private Limited
- Jagatjit Industries Limited
- John Distilleries Private Limited
- Pernod Ricard India Private limited
- Radico Khaitan Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9br5tf/indian_gin_market?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-gin-market-2018-2023-market-is-forecasted-to-grow-with-a-rate-of-more-than-9-cagr-between-2017-18-to-2022-23-300661827.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article