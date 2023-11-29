Indian Head Casino Celebrates Another Big Win: Bend Resident Strikes $42,549.89 Jackpot on Tarzan Slot Machine

MADRAS, Ore., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Head Casino celebrates another electrifying win as a Bend, Oregon resident struck gold with a monumental $42,549.89 jackpot on November 12th while playing the Tarzan slot machine. This thrilling victory exemplifies the exhilarating potential awaiting guests at Indian Head Casino.

The Tarzan slot machine's allure continues to dazzle, transforming routine gaming sessions into unforgettable moments of triumph. This win further underscores Indian Head Casino's commitment to delivering sensational gaming experiences and creating lasting memories for its patrons.

"This incredible win for our Bend guest is a testament to the thrilling experiences we strive to provide," said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager at Indian Head Casino. "It's moments like these that define the excitement at Indian Head Casino."

This recent jackpot joins a series of impressive payouts, bringing the total amount paid to winners at Indian Head Casino this year to an astounding $7,091,245! These significant wins solidify the casino's status as a premier gaming destination in the region.

About Warm Springs Casino Enterprises: Warm Springs Casino Enterprises is the proud owner and operator of Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, is Central Oregon's premier gaming destination. With a wide variety of slots, table games, and dining, it offers an unforgettable experience. Additionally, Indian Head Casino operates the slot room inside Plateau Travel Plaza, which is conveniently located in Madras, Oregon.

For more information about Indian Head Casino and to explore the array of exciting gaming options, dining, and entertainment, please visit www.IndianHeadCasino.com or visit us at 3236 Hwy 26 Warm Springs, OR 97761.

