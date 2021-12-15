Indian Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market Analysis and Competitor Profiles 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India and is poised to grow by $1.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the simplification of manufacturing through automation and a shift toward lean manufacturing.



The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.

This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation and instrumentation market growth in India during the next few years.



The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

industrial automation

industrial instrumentation

By End-user

process industry

discrete industry



The report on industrial automation and instrumentation market in India covers the following areas:

Industrial automation and instrumentation market sizing

Industrial automation and instrumentation market forecast

Industrial automation and instrumentation market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the simplification of manufacturing through automation.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9yw8w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

