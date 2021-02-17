Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and WhizHack Technologies launch India's 1st Dual Certificate in Cyber Defense Supported by Israeli Edtech Leader Cybint

According to a joint study conducted by PwC India and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) increased digitization has resulted in the increase in cyber attack incidents in India by 292% . The study further adds that the cyber security market in India is set to grow to $3.05 billion USD by 2022 and create over 2 million new job opportunities by 2025. US and India are the top two countries facing frequent large-scale cyber attacks and with the demand for cyber talent in India being the largest globally, the opportunities for prospective cyber professionals has never been more plentiful.

Commenting on the Dual Certificate programme, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur, said, "The biggest cyber security challenge faced by Indian organizations is the shortage of adequately skilled cyber security professionals and the lack of means to train people on new threats like IoT-based endpoint attacks —Advanced Persistent Threat (APT). IIT Jodhpur TISC along with WhizHack intends to create a self reliant India by training individuals to become cyber professionals with latest skillsets and that can safeguard the interests of India's enterprises, including 5-7 crore SMEs and their ecosystem".

According to Mr. Kaushik Ray, COO, WhizHack Technologies, "To tackle the exploding high tech cyber criminal network, India needs to establish a new paradigm of constant learning and relearning for professionals in this field, combining the latest and best of Indian and Global knowledge and skillsets. WhizHack, in partnership with Cybint, will provide a unique opportunity to Indian youth to specialize in Cyber Defense which is witnessing global shortage of talent. The new dual certification will allow graduates to build sustainable global career pathways".

"India is in a remarkable position to become possible leaders in cyber security skills and talent," says Roy Zur, CEO and Founder of Cybint. "With the largest abundance of unfilled cyber security positions, the Dual Certificate Bootcamp programme will be a game-changer in the path to employment for those interested in a cyber career. We are excited for our newest partnership in the APAC region and are proud to be part of this massive effort to fill jobs and secure India."

About IITJ TISC

IITJ TISC plays a vital role in IIT Jodhpur's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling freedom to innovate through R&D intensity, industry interaction, IP protection, partnerships with startup ecosystem and institutional set up to hand hold entrepreneurs. It houses incubation projects supported by the Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), BIRAC DBT etc.

About WhizHack Technologies Private Limited

WhizHack Technologies is the first truly Indian company creating a vertically integrated cyber ecosystem. WhizHack and IIT Jodhpur have an MoU for the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. WhizHack also has forged deep scientific collaboration in strategic fields with top knowledge institutions in Israel, USA, Canada and EU, including Cybint. This is also part of the India-Israel MOU on cyber collaboration led by Noa Hakim, Israel National Cyber Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and with the ongoing support the Foreign Trade Administration - Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel.

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

SOURCE Cybint