Indian Intraocular Lens Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases drives the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraocular lens market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 99.17 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 9.2% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Intraocular Lens Market in India Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Intraocular Lens Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Alcon Inc., Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Aravind Eye Care System, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biotech Healthcare Holding GmbH, Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Excellent Hi Care Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM MEDICARE SAS, Global Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NanoVision, Nayam Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., SMR Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., Syon Med Pvt. Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and EssilorLuxottica SA, among others

Segments: Product (Monofocal intraocular lens, Multifocal intraocular lens, Toric intraocular lens, and Accommodative intraocular lens) and End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic clinics, and Ambulatory surgery centers)

Intraocular lens market in India - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alcon Inc., Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Aravind Eye Care System, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biotech Healthcare Holding GmbH, Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Excellent Hi Care Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM MEDICARE SAS, Global Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NanoVision, Nayam Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., SMR Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., Syon Med Pvt. Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and EssilorLuxottica SA

Intraocular Lens Market in India – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

There are more people with dry eyes than ever before worldwide. Also, there are more people with refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinal detachment, and diabetic retinopathy.

Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness in the world, after cataracts, which are among the most prevalent ophthalmic conditions in India .

. Hence, such factors contribute to the growth of the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, which will drive the growth of the India IOL market in India during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The rising focus of vendors on strengthening their presence is an emerging trend influencing the market growth.

The middle-class population in emerging economies like India is significantly expanding. This creates a sizable, new customer base with increased access to ophthalmic goods and services as well as the financial means to pay for them.

The adoption of ophthalmology surgical devices will rise in developing nations like India , Brazil , and other places owing to various factors.

, , and other places owing to various factors. The factors include an increase in the number of eye care specialists and hospitals that focus exclusively on eye care, better access to cutting-edge technology, and rising patient awareness.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the Indian IOL market.

Key challenges -

Intense competition among the manufacturers of intraocular lenses challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The intraocular lens market in India is marked by fierce competition owing to the presence of reputable vendors.

is marked by fierce competition owing to the presence of reputable vendors. Also, a variety of intraocular lenses are available from both international and regional vendors, and the design materials used may be similar, which leads to pricing wars, which have a negative impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, such factors will hinder Indian IOL market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The intraocular lens market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Intraocular Lens Market in India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intraocular lens market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the intraocular lens market in India and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intraocular lens market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the intraocular lens market in India vendors

Intraocular Lens Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 99.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.82 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Aravind Eye Care System, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biotech Healthcare Holding GmbH, Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Excellent Hi Care Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM MEDICARE SAS, Global Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NanoVision, Nayam Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., SMR Ophthalmic Pvt. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., Syon Med Pvt. Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and EssilorLuxottica SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

