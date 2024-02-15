Indian Jewelry market to record growth of USD 21.54 billion between 2022 and 2027 | ALANKEET CREATIONS LLP, Bhima And Bullion Pvt. Ltd., Derewala Industries Ltd., Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. to emerge as some of the key companies

News provided by

Technavio

15 Feb, 2024, 18:52 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The jewelry market in India is set to grow by USD 21.54 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.54%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The jewelry market in India is fragmented. The market comprises several international and regional vendors that have a wide geographical reach, market penetration, end-user segments, and product segments. International players are consistently focused on expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional players are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with larger players based on quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The competitive environment in this market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions and product innovations. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include: Dwarka Jewel, DWS Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., Gurukrupa Gems, Joyalukkas India Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kanhai Jewels, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Nsb Jewellery, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Jewelry Market in India 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Growth 2023-2027

USD 21.54 billion

Structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.5

Regional analysis

India

  • ALANKEET CREATIONS LLP - The company offers jewelry such as necklaces, earrings, and rings.
  • Bhima And Bullion Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers jewelry such as gold, diamond, and silver.
  • Derewala Industries Ltd. - The company offers jewelry such as gold and silver.
  • Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers jewelry under the brand Kisna real diamond and gold jewels.

The market is driven by the cultural significance of jewelry. India is the second largest importer of gold globally. Jewelry made of gold is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth in India. This has increased its cultural significance, especially during events and celebrations such as marriages, festivals, and various other auspicious occasions. The Indian wedding industry is worth USD 50 billion, with jewelry making up an important percentage of this total value. In addition, festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Akshaya Tritiya are regarded as auspicious occasions to buy gold, which leads to a surge in demand as well as the prices of gold during such events. Many such factors are leading to a continuous demand for jewelry in India, thereby driving growth. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Factors such as the cultural significance of jewelry, rising disposable income, and technological advancements will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industry fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Jewelry Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type 
    • Gold
    • Diamond
    • Others
  • Distribution Channel 
    • Specialist Retailers
    • Online

The growth in the gold segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising income levels of consumers have increased the demand for gold jewelry in India. Despite the development of alternative materials and designs, gold jewelry is still worn on special occasions and is a preferred investment option in India. As a result of these factors, the segment will witness maximum growth over the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role, download a sample report

  • The rise in online sales is identified as the key trend.
  • The high price of gold is challenging the growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The India costume jewelry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 639.32 million. The market is segmented by product (necklaces and chains, earrings, rings, bracelets, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The online jewelry market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 36.23 billion. The market is segmented by type (fine jewelry and fashion jewelry), product type (rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Table of contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Landscape
  3. Sizing
  4. Historic Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Segmentation by Type
  7. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

