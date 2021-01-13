Indian Kids Wear Industry to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Kids Wear Market, By Gender (Female, Male), By Category (Uniforms, T-Shirts/Shirts, Bottom Wear, Ethnic Wear, Dresses, Denims, Others), By Season, By Sector, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Kids Wear Market was valued USD 16.62 Billion in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 5.89% through FY2026 to reach USD 22.53 Billion by FY2026.

Rising disposable income of Indian households and changing lifestyles, especially in urban areas, is propelling the demand for Kids Wear in the country. Increasing number of nuclear families and rising number of dual income households is forecast to continue driving growth in the country's Kids Wear market in the coming years.

Indian culture is known as one of the richest and oldest cultures across the globe. However, increasing westernization, rising number of nuclear families and growing purchasing power is increasingly influencing consumers and thereby positively impacting the country's Kids Wear. Nowadays, parents have started spending more on kids and want their kids to wear latest fashion branded apparel, and this trend is more prevalent in Tier I and II cities. Furthermore, increasing retail expansion and internet retailing is also contributing to the growth of Kids Wear market in the country. People are now more aware of international brands due to ads on television or internet, and consequently, are purchasing kids apparels offering latest fashion trends and designs.

The Indian Kids Wear Market is categorized based on gender, category, season, sector, distribution channel and competition. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into multi brand retail outlets, online, exclusive stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets and others. Multi brand retail outlets accounted for the 1/3rd share in FY2020 and the trend is likely to continue until FY2026.

Some of the leading players operating in the Indian Kids Wear Market are Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd. (Tommy Hilfiger), Gini & Jony Ltd., Benetton India Pvt. Ltd., Lilliput Kids Wear Ltd., Catmoss Retail Pvt. Ltd., Indian Clothing League Pvt. Ltd., and Tiny Girl Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Kids Wear Market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian Kids Wear Market based on gender, category, season, sector, distribution channel and company.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian Kids Wear Market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the operation of the industry in the country.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of Kids Wear manufacturers and suppliers in India. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major companies in the industry.



The analyst calculated the market size for the Indian Kids Wear Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value data for different type of Kids Wear was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:

India Kids Wear market companies

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to the Indian Kids Wear Market and Kids Wear industry

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policymakers, about which market segments should be targeted over Kids Wear outlets in coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope



In this report, the Indian Kids Wear Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

India Kids Wear Market, By Gender

India Kids Wear Market, By Category

India Kids Wear Market, By Season

India Kids Wear Market, By Sector

India Kids Wear Market, By Distribution Channel

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Kids Wear Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. India Kids Wear Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Gender (Female, Male)

6.2.2. By Category (Uniforms, T-Shirts/Shirts, Bottom Wear, Ethnic Wear, Dresses, Denims, Others)

6.2.3. By Season (Summer Wear, Winter Wear, All Season Wear)

6.2.4. By Sector (Organized Sector, Unorganized Sector)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Offline {Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Exclusive Stores, Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Others}, Online)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. West India Kids Wear Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category

7.2.2. By Season

7.2.3. By Sector

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel



8. East India Kids Wear Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category

8.2.2. By Season

8.2.3. By Sector

8.2.4. By Distribution Channel



9. North India Kids Wear Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Category

9.2.2. By Season

9.2.3. By Sector

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel



10. South India Kids Wear Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Category

10.2.2. By Season

10.2.3. By Sector

10.2.4. By Distribution Channel



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Development



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles

16.1.1. Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

16.1.2. Shoppers Stop Ltd.

16.1.3. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

16.1.4. Arvind Fashions Ltd. (Tommy Hilfiger)

16.1.5. Gini & Jony Ltd.

16.1.6. Benetton India Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.7. Lilliput Kids Wear Ltd.

16.1.8. Catmoss Retail Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.9. Indian Clothing League Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.10. Tiny Girl Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd.



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtk2y4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

