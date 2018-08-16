Indian Lake is quite possibly one of the best places to get a deal for a lake home in PA!

"How's the market?" Teyssier says he gets asked all of the time by potential buyers & his local colleagues back in Pittsburgh. "Well for buyers, it is incredible!" he replies. Indian Lake has a combination of challenges for its sellers: 1. No marketing to get in front of the masses, 2. Homes are severely overpriced, many of them selling up to $100k below the most recent list price (was listed EVEN HIGHER for years), 3. Since they were mostly all built 40-50 years ago, that is unfortunately the last time many were updated. "It is one of the few sellers markets left around our area," says Teyssier. "I recently took on the challenge of getting homes sold by opening up the Pittsburgh market to Indian Lake, by listing it on our MLS as well as the Johnstown MLS, putting on www.lakehouse.com & my local media." That is the solution to challenge #1. He is fighting the good fight of getting sellers to list at much lower amounts than they think their lake house is worth which is the solution to #2.

BSP (nickname for Brian Sell Pittsburgh) has been in real estate since 2007 and a consistent top producer. He specializes in the Greater Pittsburgh areas & is A RE/MAX Hall of Famer, BSP has earned the coveted CRS designation among the GRI, CNHS, SRES, ABR, CLHMS & e-PRO.

For more information, contact:

Brian Teyssier



RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS



O: 412.200.5763/Direct: 412.901.7522



brian@brtiansellspittsburgh.com backup: briandteyssier@gmail.com



www.briansellspittsburgh.com RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS, 1915 Park Manor Blvd, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

SOURCE RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS

Related Links

http://www.briansellspittsburgh.com

