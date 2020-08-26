"Indian Land For Sale" to Open a Week of Indigenous Lens-Based Work on LENSCRATCH and at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Land For Sale, a photographic series by lens-based artist Donna Garcia, will launch Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists and Issues, on Indigenous People's Day, October 12, 2020. Spirit is a weeklong initiative showcasing indigenous photographers and filmmakers.

This multi-award winning photographic series is a recreation of the forcible relocation of native populations east of the Mississippi in order that white farmers could take over their land. The event led to a conveniently forgotten genocide, and the extinguishment of the indigenous narratives from American history. Donna Garcia's images serve to replace what has been lost from official historical archives and seeks to sound an alarm, as the federal government, in 2020, has begun revoking ancestral land from protective trust.

"Indian Land For Sale by Donna Garcia sheds an artistic, albeit subdued and haunting, light over one of America's darkest historical infringements on humanity. The images she has created to interpret stories form the Trail of Tears don't feel overly dramatized, despite their unsettling nature. On an aesthetic level, her photographs а texturally and tonally vivid, symbolic of the undoubtedly strong imprint left on the memories of survivors," said Douglas Marshall, LA-based independent curator and consultant at Marshall Contemporary.

LENSCRATCH will roll out the week, starting October 12, 2020, with Indian Land For Sale and run from October 12-18, 2020. Each day will spotlight a different indigenous artist's work, and will include interviews which will be posted on the Lenscratch website and social media pages.

The National Center For Civil And Human Rights will host a virtual exhibition of the artists' work from October 12 – October 31, 2020 @civilandhumanrights.org. The exhibition will open with a virtual artist talk at 12 pm EST, October 12, 2020. Additional photographic works will be highlighted on the Center's social media pages throughout the duration of the exhibition.

About Donna Garcia.

Donna Garcia is a Boston/ Atlanta based artist whose work has been exhibited internationally and is published worldwide. She is a 2019 nominee of reGENERATION 4: The Challenges of Photography and the Museum of Tomorrow. Musee de l'Elysee, Lausanne, Switzerland. Emerging Artists to Watch, Fine Art Photography. Ms. Garcia has a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design. For more information go to donnagarcia.com and follow her on Instagram @donnagarcia23.

About LENSCRATCH

Since its inception in 2007, LENSCRATCH has featured the work of thousands of photographers and has provided a platform to launch portfolios, books, and exhibitions serving as a rich resource for educators and photographers. For more information go lenscratch.com

About the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a vibrant museum and cultural institution in Atlanta. Our immersive and powerful exhibitions connect US civil rights history to the global struggle for human rights around the world today. For more information go to civilandhumanrights.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Donna Garcia

404.660.5533

[email protected]

SOURCE Donna Garcia

Related Links

https://donnagarcia.com

