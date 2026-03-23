Indian Land Tenure Foundation to Host 2026 Native Land Conference at Mystic Lake Center

Miriam Centennial Initiative set to Launch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Native Land Conference, hosted by the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, will be held March 24–25, 2026, at Mystic Lake Casino and Resort. This two-day national gathering is dedicated to advancing Tribal sovereignty and strengthening the future of Indian Lands in Indian Hands™.

"There is real excitement in bringing together a national conference focused on Indian lands, their resources, and all the activities and decisions that shape our homelands," said Linnea Jackson, Chairperson of the Indian Land Tenure Foundation Board.

The conference will convene Tribal leaders, land office professionals, landowners, educators, advocates, and allies from across Indian Country who are working every day to protect, restore, and steward Native lands. The agenda features expert-led plenaries, interactive workshops, and panel discussions. Topics include fee-to-trust processes, probate and fractionation, land banking, GIS and mapping, cultural resource protection, land acquisition, and emerging opportunities such as Tribal carbon initiatives and co-management strategies.

The conference also provides space for Native people to come together to share experiences, stories, accomplishments, and lessons learned. In addition, new initiatives will be introduced by presenters. One highlight is the Indian Land Tenure Foundation's presentation on the Meriam Report Initiative, set for release in 2028 to mark the 100-year anniversary of the 1928 report, The Problems of Indian Administration, authored by Lewis Meriam of the Brookings Institution.

The Meriam Report Initiative session will present the upcoming centennial effort as a forward-driven initiative, not a reexamination of the 1928 report, but a platform for shaping new policies, priorities, and a stronger future for Indian Country. This work reflects the importance of Native voices speaking on Native issues by Native people. The initiative, a collaboration between the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, the Brookings Institution, and the American Indian College Fund, seeks to ensure that Native perspectives guide the direction of this work. "This is an exciting opportunity because we have the pen this time, and we intend to use it," said Valandra.

An Arts and Eats Welcome Reception on March 24, 2026, will feature local Native artists and vendors, creating a welcoming space for attendees to connect, share stories, and build relationships in a relaxed and culturally grounded setting.

To view the full agenda and learn more, please visit the Indian Land Tenure Foundation website.

The Indian Land Tenure Foundation (ILTF) is a national, community-based organization serving American Indian nations and people in the recovery and control of their rightful homelands. ILTF works to promote education, increase cultural awareness, create economic opportunity, and reform the legal and administrative systems that prevent Indian people from owning and controlling reservation lands.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (Guidestar), and the "Best in America Seal of Excellence" from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation's top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

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SOURCE Indian Land Tenure Foundation