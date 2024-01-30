INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ANNOUNCES 2024 FACTORY RACE TEAMS, SIGNS THREE-TIME AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPION TROY HERFOSS FOR ITS KING OF THE BAGGERS® & SUPER HOOLIGAN® EFFORTS

Herfoss Joins Reigning Super Hooligan® Champion & Two Time KOTB Champion Tyler O'Hara, Team to Pilot Pair of S&S® Indian Challengers and S&S® FTRs

Reigning American Flat Tracksm SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees to Pilot FTR750 for Eighth Consecutive Year, Eyes Record-Setting 10th-Career Championship in 2024

Indian Motorcycle Racing Commits More than $450,000 in Combined Privateer Contingency for King of the Baggers®, Super Hooligan® & American Flat Tracksm National Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2024 factory race teams for King of the Baggers® (KOTB), Super Hooligan® (SHNC) and American Flat Tracksm (AFT). Running two No. 1 plates in 2024, Indian Motorcycle Racing welcomes the return of reigning champions Tyler O'Hara and Jared Mees, as well as the addition of three-time Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss. The company has also announced more than $450,000 in combined privateer contingency for KOTB, SHNC and AFT.

"We're excited to welcome Troy to the Indian Motorcycle family, as he's a seasoned road racer with a wealth of experience competing at a high level," said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing and Service for Indian Motorcycle. "Backed by the performance capabilities of Indian Motorcycle, we feel we have three riders who could each win a championship in 2024. Jared of course is eyeing a record-setting 10th-career AFT championship, while Tyler and Troy could both very well be in the hunt for the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan championship. Our team has put in the work this offseason, so we're excited to get the season rolling and head out to Daytona."

MotoAmerica® KOTB & SHNC

For 2024, Indian Motorcycle and S&S® will put forth a two-man factory race team that will compete in both the KOTB and SHNC classes. Tyler O'Hara enters his fifth year aboard the S&S Indian Challenger, having won the inaugural KOTB race in 2020, and the class championship in 2022.

In addition, 2024 will mark O'Hara's second year piloting the S&S Indian FTR within the SHNC class, where he's earned back-to-back class championships.

Racing alongside O'Hara under S&S is three-time Australian Superbike champion Troy Herfoss, a household name in Australian racing. Herfoss transcends boundaries between on and off-road competitions, as he's recorded championship titles in several forms of motorcycle racing, including Australian Dirt Track, Supermoto, and Supersport. Herfoss was the 2008 AMA Supermoto champion and a Moto X-Games silver medalist.

"To have the opportunity to don Indian Motorcycle Red leathers and compete on behalf of such a historic brand is a true honor," said Herfoss. "As a motorsports enthusiast in Australia, I've been envious of all the bagger racing taking place in the states, and I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to pilot an S&S Indian Challenger and ride for a factory team who has a championship to its name."

In addition to its factory efforts, Indian Motorcycle is offering up to $131,999 in KOTB privateer contingency and up to $67,249 in SHNC contingency.

2024 Indian Motorcycle KOTB Privateer Contingency

Championship: $20,000 , + 2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse, MSRP $30,999

, + 2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse, MSRP 1 st : $3,000

: 2 nd : $1 ,000

: ,000 3rd: $500

2024 Indian Motorcycle SHNC Privateer Contingency

Championship: $5,000 , + 2024 FTR R Carbon, MSRP $17,249

, + 2024 FTR R Carbon, MSRP 1 st : $3,000

: 2 nd : $1 ,000

: ,000 3rd: $500

AFT SuperTwins

Returning for his eighth consecutive year aboard the Indian FTR750 is reigning AFT SuperTwins champion Jared Mees. After a record-tying ninth-career championship in 2023, Mees now has his sights set on double digits – a record-setting 10-career AFT grand national championships.

As Mees looks to make history once again, he'll rely on his trusted team led by Crew Chief Kenny Tolbert, Assistant Mechanic Bubba Bently and Suspension Technician Jimmy Wood. Mees will also receive support from Rogers Racing, SDI Racing, S&S® Cycle, Flex Armor, Drag Specialties®, Twigg Cycles, Mission® Foods, Monster Energy®, Service Pro, Öhlins® Suspension, Klotz® Oil, Klock Werkssm, RK Chain®, Seats, Engine Ice®, RMR Construction, Motion Pro®, Vertex Pistons, Pro Plates and DBI Motorsports.

In addition to its AFT factory efforts around Mees, Indian Motorcycle is offering the sport's most robust privateer contingency, equating to more than $252,600.

2024 Indian Motorcycle AFT Privateer Contingency:

Championship: $25,000

1 st : $7,500

: 2 nd : $2 ,500

: ,500 3 rd : $1,500

: 4 th : $1,000

: 5 th : $750

: 6 th : $350

: 7 th : $250

: 8 th : $150

: 9 th : $125

: 10th: $100

Indian Motorcycle Racing welcomes S&S ® as title sponsor and is presented by Progressive Insurance® and Mission® Foods , with additional support from Indian Motorcycle Motor Oil , Parts Unlimited , Drag Specialties ® and Performance Finance .

KOTB, SHNC and AFT seasons begin March 7 at the Daytona International Speedway. For more information on the 2024 AFT season, visit AmericanFlatTrack.com , for KOTB and SHNC, visit MotoAmerica.com .

For information about Indian Motorcycle, visit IndianMotorcycle.com , or follow along on Facebook , X and Instagram .

