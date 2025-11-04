INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ROLLS OUT 2026 LINEUP WITH NEW SPORT SCOUT RT, FRESH PAINT & ALL-NEW ACCESSORIES

Sport Scout RT Delivers Aggressive Style and Increased Capability With Factory-Fitted Locking Rigid Saddlebags

Rich, Premium Paint Options Elevate Aesthetic Across 2026 Lineup, Including Exciting Color Refreshments to Indian Motorcycle's Newest PowerPlus Family

Authentic Indian Motorcycle Accessories Expand with New Storage, Audio, & Comfort Offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle , America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced its model year 2026 lineup, unveiling the Sport Scout RT, new paint and graphics, and adding new distinctive Indian Motorcycle accessories across its cruiser, bagger and touring lineup.

Indian Motorcycle announces its model year 2026 lineup, unveiling the Sport Scout RT.

"Scout is a market-leading, globally recognized icon, and with the debut of the Sport Scout RT, we're redefining what it means to ride an Indian Scout," said Aaron Jax, Vice President – Indian Motorcycle. "Through a host of new updates across the lineup, we're not just holding our ground as the best cruiser on the road — we're raising the bar by offering riders around the world an unrivaled way to experience the open road."

SPORT SCOUT RT

Leveraging the timeless style and perfect proportions of Scout's DNA, today's Indian Scout has been reshaped into the most capable American cruiser available. With a 1250cc V-twin engine, tucked into a next-generation steel tube frame, form and function combine to deliver iconic Scout flair and spirited performance across the entire lineup.

New for 2026, Indian Motorcycle has introduced Sport Scout RT – featuring a modern design and adding a more aggressive and capable spirit to the Scout lineup. Locking Rigid Saddlebags offer over 10 gallons of weatherproof storage and are capable of fitting an entire set of riding gear, including boots, pants, a jacket and gloves. Whether commuting, cruising, or on a weekend getaway, the top-down design is incredibly convenient and maximizes cargo capacity.

New color matched fenders and quarter fairing paired with new graphics give the Sport Scout RT a complete custom-inspired look straight from the factory. Stylish gloss black 5.5-inch moto style risers with machine highlights come standard. Machined triples and moto handlebars complete the package, both in custom looks and dialed ergonomics. Its sport solo seat provides lower back support and offers incredible comfort on longer rides without compromising the bike's sleek styling. The Sport Scout RT's quarter fairing not only keeps wind off the rider's chest, but delivers a stylish and custom look straight from the factory. Sport Scout RT's 19-inch front wheel adds to the aggressive nature of the bike – both in design and agile handling.

Starting at $16,999, the Sport Scout RT is available in the Limited +Tech trim in Black Smoke, Chalk, and Sunset Red Metallic.

FRESH PAINT & GRAPHICS

For model year 2026, Indian Motorcycle introduces a range of rich, premium paint options that elevate the visual identity of its iconic lineup. Striking new colorways across its PowerPlus family of baggers and touring models further enhance each bike's commanding presence on the road.

Headlining the 2026 color palette is the all-new Black Crystal and Super Graphite with Championship Gold accent finish, making a bold statement across multiple models, including the 101 Scout, Chieftain PowerPlus, and Indian Challenger. A new Deep Blue Metallic finish is featured across the Scout Classic, Indian Chief, Chieftain, Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit. Other standout colors include Chalk on the Super Chief, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit; Indy Red on the Sport Chief; and Cascade Green Metallic with Black Metallic on the Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit. Roadmaster adds a sophisticated Deep Blue Metallic with Silver Quartz Metallic – further enhancing the visual appeal of Indian Motorcycle's legendary touring model.

Alongside these vibrant new colors, Indian Motorcycle refreshes tank graphics across several Indian Chief models. Updates to the Chief Dark Horse, Sport Chief, Super Chief Limited, and Super Chief Dark Horse add a fresh edge to the legendary lineup while preserving its unmistakable attitude.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE AUTHENTIC ACCESSORIES

The 2026 Indian Motorcycle accessory catalog offers a curated range of accessories, enabling riders to tailor their bike with added comfort, expanded storage, and enhanced audio.

Scout Accessories

The Indian Scout lineup introduces new ergonomic, audio and storage options alongside a full category of new accessories for 2026 including:

PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker: The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker secures between the Scout's handlebar risers and Quarter Fairing, as two 2.5-inch mid-range speakers, one 4.5-inch subwoofer and two tweeters deliver 90 watts of crystal-clear audio at highway speeds. Featuring a five-band equalizer, accessible via the 4" Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND, riders can personalize their listening experience by selecting the setting best suited for their favorite music genre. The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker can seamlessly be paired with 2025-2026 Scout models that come with an Indian Motorcycle Scout Quarter Fairing, including Sport Scout, Sport Scout Sixty, Sport Scout RT, and 101 Scout. Additionally, 2025-2026 Super Scout, Scout Classic, and Scout Bobber owners can purchase the Indian Motorcycle Scout Quarter Fairing along with the PowerBand Audio mount and wiring harness to equip the PowerBand Audio Speaker. Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Sixty models also require an additional headlight relocation kit to equip PowerBand Audio.

The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker secures between the Scout's handlebar risers and Quarter Fairing, as two 2.5-inch mid-range speakers, one 4.5-inch subwoofer and two tweeters deliver 90 watts of crystal-clear audio at highway speeds. Featuring a five-band equalizer, accessible via the 4" Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND, riders can personalize their listening experience by selecting the setting best suited for their favorite music genre. The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker can seamlessly be paired with 2025-2026 Scout models that come with an Indian Motorcycle Scout Quarter Fairing, including Sport Scout, Sport Scout Sixty, Sport Scout RT, and 101 Scout. Additionally, 2025-2026 Super Scout, Scout Classic, and Scout Bobber owners can purchase the Indian Motorcycle Scout Quarter Fairing along with the PowerBand Audio mount and wiring harness to equip the PowerBand Audio Speaker. Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Sixty models also require an additional headlight relocation kit to equip PowerBand Audio. Locking Rigid Saddlebags: Maximizing cargo capacity, the top-down design of the saddlebags offer over ten gallons of combined storage, enabling riders to keep their gear dry and secure. While standard on 2026 Sport Scout RT, Locking Rigid Saddlebags are compatible with all 2025-2026 Scout models.

Maximizing cargo capacity, the top-down design of the saddlebags offer over ten gallons of combined storage, enabling riders to keep their gear dry and secure. While standard on 2026 Sport Scout RT, Locking Rigid Saddlebags are compatible with all 2025-2026 Scout models. Adjustable Brake and Clutch Levers by Gilles Tooling: The Adjustable Clutch and Brake Levers by Gilles Tooling are a premium upgrade from stock levers. With a wide range of adjustment, the levers allow riders to fine-tune their lever positioning and feel for personalized, confident control. Machined from high-grade aluminum, the levers are designed for strength, longevity and consistent performance.

The Adjustable Clutch and Brake Levers by Gilles Tooling are a premium upgrade from stock levers. With a wide range of adjustment, the levers allow riders to fine-tune their lever positioning and feel for personalized, confident control. Machined from high-grade aluminum, the levers are designed for strength, longevity and consistent performance. 8" Pullback Handlebars Risers: Improve the reach and add aggressive styling that turns heads with the 8" Pullback Handlebar Risers. These risers fit across all 2025-2026 Scout models and offer Sport Scout, Sport Scout RT, and 101 Scout riders a comfortable, reduced reach option.

Indian Chief Accessories

Thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort and improve rider ergonomics for a more refined and personalized riding experience, new Indian Chief accessories include:

Two-Up, Two-Tone High Bolster Seat: The Two-Up High Bolster Seat, Two-Tone Black & Brown features plush, foam cushioning that delivers an ideal combination of sophistication and comfort for both rider and passenger. With a 5" back bolster compared to the 3" of bolster on the standard seat, this seat helps riders feel planted and prevents sliding during hard acceleration. Its durable, all-weather vinyl covering is built to withstand rain, humidity, and harsh sunlight. The striking two-tone combination of black and brown vinyl delivers a bold, custom look that sets the motorcycle apart.

The Two-Up High Bolster Seat, Two-Tone Black & Brown features plush, foam cushioning that delivers an ideal combination of sophistication and comfort for both rider and passenger. With a 5" back bolster compared to the 3" of bolster on the standard seat, this seat helps riders feel planted and prevents sliding during hard acceleration. Its durable, all-weather vinyl covering is built to withstand rain, humidity, and harsh sunlight. The striking two-tone combination of black and brown vinyl delivers a bold, custom look that sets the motorcycle apart. Syndicate Reduced Reach Seat: Reduced Reach Chief Syndicate Two-Up Seat provides enhanced ergonomics and riding comfort for riders 5'6" and under. This reduced reach seat moves the rider 1.2" forward, providing enhanced control and confidence. The seat features cushioning that is both plush and supportive for all-day comfort on longer rides. The integrated styling of the passenger seat complements the motorcycle's streamlined design.

Reduced Reach Chief Syndicate Two-Up Seat provides enhanced ergonomics and riding comfort for riders 5'6" and under. This reduced reach seat moves the rider 1.2" forward, providing enhanced control and confidence. The seat features cushioning that is both plush and supportive for all-day comfort on longer rides. The integrated styling of the passenger seat complements the motorcycle's streamlined design. 2" Pullback Handlebars : Designed for riders seeking a more relaxed reach to their controls, the 2" Pullback Handlebars deliver both comfort and a custom-inspired look. Whether riders are pairing with a 6" or 10" riser, this handlebar is the perfect upgrade for model year 2022 and newer Indian Chief models, offering a more comfortable riding position while maintaining an aggressive, sporty aesthetic.

: Designed for riders seeking a more relaxed reach to their controls, the 2" Pullback Handlebars deliver both comfort and a custom-inspired look. Whether riders are pairing with a 6" or 10" riser, this handlebar is the perfect upgrade for model year 2022 and newer Indian Chief models, offering a more comfortable riding position while maintaining an aggressive, sporty aesthetic. 8" Pullback Moto Handlebar Risers: The 8" Pullback Moto Handlebar Risers add aggressive details and reduce the rider's reach to their handlebars for a more relaxed and ergonomic riding posture. These risers fit across all 2025-2026 Chief models and offer Sport Chief and Sport Chief RT a comfortable, reduced reach option.

Bagger & Touring Accessories

New 2026 accessories for Thunderstroke and PowerPlus models offer riders convenience when packing for the long haul.

Spirit Lake Saddlebag Liner Travel Bags & Spirit Lake Trunk Liner Travel Bag: Combining premium craftsmanship with practical convenience, the Spirit Lake Saddlebag Liner Travel Bags fit seamlessly inside Indian Motorcycle's flat-top saddlebags. The Spirit Lake Trunk Liner Travel Bag stows conveniently within the Indian Motorcycle Touring Trunk. Named after the home of Indian Motorcycle production in Spirit Lake, Iowa, each bag features a two-tone black and gray design and is constructed from high-quality polyester for all-weather durability and long-lasting performance.

& Combining premium craftsmanship with practical convenience, the Spirit Lake Saddlebag Liner Travel Bags fit seamlessly inside Indian Motorcycle's flat-top saddlebags. The Spirit Lake Trunk Liner Travel Bag stows conveniently within the Indian Motorcycle Touring Trunk. Named after the home of Indian Motorcycle production in Spirit Lake, Iowa, each bag features a two-tone black and gray design and is constructed from high-quality polyester for all-weather durability and long-lasting performance. Spirit Lake Wheeled Touring Bag: The Spirit Lake Wheeled Touring Bag blends premium craftsmanship with everyday convenience. Integrated wheels and a telescoping handle make it easy for riders to transport gear. Spacious, stylish, and road-trip-ready, it's an ideal companion for extended adventures. Riders can pack at home, wheel the bag to the bike, attach it to a sissy bar or passenger backrest, and hit the road – no repacking required.

The 2026 Indian Motorcycle lineup will begin shipping to dealers this month. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com , or by following along on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube . Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com .

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle