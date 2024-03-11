Indian multi-designer platform Aza Fashions eyes fast growth in the US

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aza Fashions, India's leading luxury multi-designer fashion retailer, eyes expansion in the United States with its global shopping mobile app and convenient doorstep delivery across all US states. Aza curates the finest in Indian fashion and represents the pinnacle of modern luxury and service, bringing the best of Indian design and craftsmanship to clients worldwide through its website www.azafashions.com and mobile app, which showcases 1000+ brands from across India.

Aza Fashions curates the finest in Indian fashion

An omni-channel brand based in Mumbai, Aza retails apparel and accessories by India's most renowned designers, including Sabyasachi, Seema Gujral, Rohit Bal, Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Masaba, Amit Aggarwal, Papa Don't Preach, Payal Singhal, Shantanu & Nikhil and more. Aza also identifies and nurtures upcoming talent, making it a great place to discover emerging brands like Aseem Kapoor, Paulmi & Harsh, Lashkaraa, and Ariyana Couture. As the first organized business to unify Indian luxury fashion and offer a one-stop omnichannel destination for customers, Aza maintains a strong commitment to quality and service.

Dr. Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions said, "We are dedicated to showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance of Indian design. From housing intricately embroidered sarees and lehengas to chic holiday kaftans, Aza brings forth an extensive and exclusive collection that mirrors the diversity of India's rich cultural heritage."

Devangi Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions added, "One of the key factors contributing to our popularity is our ability to cater to a wide spectrum of preferences and occasions, from weddings and festive occasions to black-tie cocktail parties. Our trained stylists work with clients to identify, style and customize pieces."

The Aza app offers an immersive shopping experience that includes convenient features such as image search, styling recommendations, and outfit customization, coupled with seamless customer service and easy return policies. New collections are added daily, along with handpicked edits for occasions such as Diwali, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan. The wedding store includes a huge variety of bridal lehengas, bridesmaid sarees, sherwanis and kurta sets for the groom and his best men, accessories and fashion jewelry.

The Aza Magazine, a free digital publication, keeps global clients abreast of the latest trends. Stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Hina Khan, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur and Ali Fazal have featured on the cover.

