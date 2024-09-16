Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Selects Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for A World-Scale Production Line in India

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. ("IOCL") has selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process Technology for a world-scale production line to be located at IOCL's Paradip Petrochemical Complex site in Paradip, India. The unit is designed to achieve a nameplate production capacity of 650,000 tons per annum of polyethylene (PE).

IOCL's full-density ("swing") PE manufacturing line will enable production of both linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) products thus enabling IOCL to cover a significant breadth of key growth applications essential for the Indian PE market. With the aim of satisfying demand in both the unimodal and bimodal PE market segments, IOCL has elected to access Univation's conventional UCAT™ J Unimodal HDPE/LLDPE Technology, advanced PRODIGY™ Bimodal HDPE Technology, and advanced ACCLAIM™ Unimodal HDPE Technology. The combination of these technology platforms allows IOCL to meet the stringent end-use performance standards required for critical PE applications including flexible packaging, rigid packaging, high-pressure pipes, and a broad range of durable applications.

Indian metallocene PE demand represents a significant high-growth opportunity within the Indian PE market, and IOCL will utilize Univation's XCAT™ Metallocene Catalysts to produce advantaged metallocene polyethylene grades. IOCL will target key high-end market segments such as robust shipping packaging applications, high-performance films engineered to boost food preservation properties, and metallocene films designed for sustainable agricultural purposes.

With IOCL's strong focus on achieving top-tier operating performance in mind, Univation's PREMIER™ APC+ 3.0 Advanced Process Control Platform will provide IOCL with superior process control capabilities. The PREMIER™ APC+ 3.0 Platform is specifically engineered for the UNIPOL™ PE Process to enhance operating performance, optimized raw material yields, and deliver consistent and efficient product grade transitions across Univation's entire PE resin grade portfolio.

Nathan Wiker, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "The cornerstone of any successful project depends on building deep collaborative relationships based on mutual trust and both parties striving for common objectives. IOCL has given us the great honor of selecting Univation Technologies as its polyethylene technology licensor for this new production line, and we are fully committed to supporting IOCL in our shared goal of successfully designing, commissioning and safely starting-up this new world-scale PE manufacturing asset." Nathan continued, "We are confident that the versatility and broad full-density product flexibility of the UNIPOL™ PE Process will deliver IOCL the necessary capabilities to satisfy today's and future Indian market requirements to meet emerging customer needs."

About Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. ("IOCL")

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is India's largest state-owned oil and gas Fortune Global 500 company. It operates in refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products. Established in 1959, IOCL is a major player in the Indian energy sector, supplying a wide range of products including fuels, lubricants, and petrochemicals. The company also has a significant presence in the production and distribution of natural gas and operates numerous refineries across India. Every day, Indian Oil processes over 1.6 million barrels of crude oil and delights over three crore Indians through an expansive network of 61,000+ customer touchpoints, including 37,500+ fuel stations. The company delivers more than 26 lakh LPG cylinders daily, even to the remotest corners of India. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

For more information, visit www.iocl.com.

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 55 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation further offers the UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology to produce advantaged performance resins covering LDPE resin and EVA copolymer market applications.

For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, UNIGILITY, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL and UCAT are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

