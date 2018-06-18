Indian Railways Market 2018-2021: The Plan to Fully Electrify the Rail Network

Today, out of the seven major trunk routes connecting Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi and Chennai, six are fully electrified and work is in progress on the remaining Mumbai-Chennai route.

As part of a strategy to speed up the electrification of railway lines under Mission Electrification' plan unveiled November 2016. So far only 42% of... the lines are currently electrified. The Rail ministry is planning to increase its electrified network to 52,400 RKM by 2021. The Indian Railways is expecting to cut its fuel bill by Rs. 3,300 crore annually by 2020-21, by electrifying 90% of all broad gauge tracks under Mission Electrification' plan.



In 2017-18 Budget, it was announced the Railways would tap the EPC route for expediting electrification projects. Electrical traction is as environmentally friendly, pollution-free and energy efficient mode of transport and offers an excellent alternative to fossil fuels as a source of energy.

The 35,000 crore electrification program could be just a starting point for nearly half of the railway's network remains un-electrified and existing electrification might as well require a retrofit.



Electrification of 52% of un-electrified network augurs well for Electrical Equipment OEMs' intends to quantify the associated business opportunities for electrical equipment OEMs and OEMs of electric locomotives over a period of next five years i.e. 2021-22. The reseachers will conduct in-depth primary research backed by secondary research and provide indispensable information, analysis, and insights that can be baked into the business plan of companies that will be supplying its services and products to railways electrification program.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Approach & Methodology



3. Overview On Indian Railways



4. Governments Push For 100% Electrification



5. Status Of Electrification In Railways



6. Size & Scale Of Electrification Program



7. Quantifying Incremental Demand For Power



8. Quantifying Business Opportunity For Overhead Line Equipment In Network Electrification



9. Quantifying Business Opportunity For Auto Transformer Feeder Substation



10. Quantifying Business Opportunity In Loco Electrification



11. Procurement Practices In Railways



12. Analysis Of Tenders Awarded For Electrification Till Date



13. Key Oems That Will Benefit From The Electrification Drive



14. Market Strategy Of Different Oems Having Sbus Focused On Railways



