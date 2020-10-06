Indian Rap Sensation G Deep Hits 1 Million Streams With "Girl Next Door," Featuring Rising Pakistani-American Superstar Joe Alam

And the public is catching on: more than 1 million people have streamed the hit track so far, and the numbers continue to climb more and more mainstream outlets take notice.

"I've wanted nothing more than to bring my music to the masses, no matter what the language or background," said G Deep exclusively. "I'm thrilled to be able to do that with "Girl Next Door," and what's more, I'm bringing along Joe Alam for the ride. Through music, we've shown that anything is possible, and even two cultures that don't normally 'come together' can do so with the right beat."

"Girl Next Door" features music by Harm Sandhu, with a video by The Sessionator, and is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube Music.

Check out the video below.

https://youtu.be/UfUwPH63TGM

