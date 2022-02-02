Indian Republic Day Celebration at Worcester, Massachusetts Reflected a Natural Unity in Diversity

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indo-American community, Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England, along with partner organizations imbued with great patriotic zeal and fervor, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022, at Grand Worcester Union Station MA. Due to Covid restrictions, the event was a combination of Zoom/YouTube/Facebook live in front of the 75 invited guests, and more than 1000+ online guests.

(Indian Flag has unfurled by diversified Indian groups: From top left to right clockwise Dr. Zainab Nawab, State Senator Michael O Moore, FIA President Abhishek Singh, Sardar. Amarpreet Singh Sawhney, Pandit Subrahmanyam Bulusu, Robert Lancia, FIA,NE team. Photo courtesy Anil Nair & VSSP photography) https://fianewengland.org/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/26january https://www.facebook.com/FIANewEngland/ (with State Senator Michael O Moore, FIA President Abhishek Singh, Author Shantanu Gupta, along with Indian-American Community. Photo courtesy Anil Nair & VSSP photography)

The event commenced with the unfurled by Senator, Michael O. Moore, Scientist Terric Andey, Dr. Zainab Nawab, Mr. Amarpreet Singh Sawhney Dr. Sujaat Sayed Ali, ex-State Representative Robert Lancia,& Pandit Subrahmanyam (Subbu) Bulusu, and received the blessing letter from Congressman Jim McGovern, State Representative Hannah Kane, Received a special video message from 4terms ex. U.S. representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district & American attorney and politician, Joe Kennedy III, & Consul General of India New York, Randhir Jaiswal Ji followed by the singing of the National Anthem of both the countries., and a powerful welcome speech by Abhishek Singh, Founder of Indo-American community & President of Federations of India Association, New England.

In his address, Mr. Abhishek Singh lauded India (Bharat) for being the oldest example of Unity in Diversity. It is in the same spirit, Indian diaspora from different regions and religions gathered to celebrate Indian Republic Day. He also emphasized the relevance of January 26th, which is a day of pride and honor for all Indians, and the core values enshrined in the Indian Constitution which are Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. He further reminded the audience, "Life can become smoother if rights and duties go hand in hand and become complementary to each other"

Consulate General of India, New York (USA), Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, and State Representative Hannah Kane conveyed messages to audiences supporting the Indian diaspora's role in Indo-American relations and wished the FIA, as well as the entirety of the Indian American community, a very happy 73rd anniversary of the Republic of India.

"This day represents freedom from oppression as well as official adoption of the Indian Constitution, serving as a reminder of a long, hard battle fought by the Indian community. This special opportunity is also an opportunity throughout New England and honors the integral role and importance in our local town and cities" said Hannah Kane, State Representative.

Republic Day celebrations witnessed mesmerizing and remarkable dance performances by the students of well-acclaimed choreographer and dancer Kalaimangai Anabalgan from Amudhasri Dance School.

75 guests, including dignitaries of different faiths and cultures as well as members of the Indian community from New England, attended the event. More than 1000 people of Indian origin and friends of India attended the event virtually and in person.

Media contact:

Aashita Shekhar

[email protected]

573-821-1785

SOURCE 73rd Republic Day of India