Indian Researcher Delineates the Profoundly Sought-After Link Between Gravity and Electrical Force

PANCHKULA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A technical paper published in an International Physics Journal, has presented the results of a ground-breaking research in the extremely challenging relation between Gravity and Electrical force. The results are derived from the study of space-time fabric, and are in harmony with General Theory of Relativity.

Transformation of space-fabric into matter Author-Devinder Kumar Dhiman

In the peer-reviewed paper, "Unification of Fundamental Forces under Normal Atmospheric Conditions", the author Devinder Dhiman, an independent researcher has described the connection of Gravitational force with Electrical Force, Strong Nuclear Force and Weak Interaction, consequently unifying them all, that too under normal atmospheric conditions.

Abdus Salam, the noble laureate in Physics stated, "From time immemorial, man has desired to comprehend the complexity of nature in terms of as few elementary concepts as possible." This desire had led the most famous scientist of 20th century Albert Einstein to spend the last 30 years of his life on a fruitless search for a unified field theory. Same desire has been motivating countless physicists to find a theory unifying the fundamental forces.

The pioneer research organization in this field, European Council for Nuclear research (CERN), has documented on its website that at incredibly high energies, the Electrical force, Strong Nuclear force and Weak Interaction are probably the same, and there is a possibility of including Gravity at still higher energies. However, the energies involved are at least a billion times greater than particle accelerators can reach. This statement reveals the limitation to research in Unification of Fundamental forces by particle collisions, necessitating a different approach.

Following a distinct technique, for the first time in Physics, the objective of Unification of Fundamental forces has been achieved. "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better," said Einstein. "Following this mantra, consistent effort for ten years and searching deep into nature, made it possible," says Dhiman, who found the missing yoke of Gravity and Electrical force. This is his third technical paper; earlier two papers addressing the fundamental questions of physics related to Black-body Radiation and Time dilation were published in an Indian science journal.

He further informs, "This paper describes a novel concept in which the relation of space-time fabric with mass and charge of matter particles is reviewed from elementary level. The concept is developed through mathematical techniques and substantiated by comparing and equating with the standard values of mass and charge of matter particles. Relation of space-time fabric with mass and charge of matter particles provided the link between Gravity and Electrical Force. The paper is structured in an extensive mode so as to present this unique and innovative concept in a straightforward manner, for the comprehension of any person having undergraduate level of science knowledge."

The paper is published in Volume 33-Issue 3 of the 'Physics Essays', and may be downloaded from https://physicsessays.org/browse-journal-2/product/1809-12-devinder-kumar-dhiman-unification-of-fundamental-forces-under-normal-atmospheric-conditions.html

Author: Devinder Kumar Dhiman

Email- [email protected]

Website: linesofspace.webs.com

Mobile- +91 9814910285

SOURCE Devinder Kumar Dhiman