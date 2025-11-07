Indian River State College Honors Veterans Day with Continued Commitment to Military Student Excellence

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to observe Veterans Day, Indian River State College reaffirms its dedication to serving those who have served our country. The College's comprehensive support programs for military-connected students continue to set the standard for higher education institutions nationwide.

Indian River State College provides resources to help students succeed in their academic pursuits, including active duty service members, veterans, and their families.

Indian River State College currently serves over 400 student veterans and military family members enrolled for the Fall 2025 semester, with more than 1,300 served throughout 2025. The College has earned recognition as both a Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus and a Gold Status Military Friendly® School for 2025-2026—distinctions that honor institutions providing exceptional support to military students.

"This Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who have served our nation and our responsibility to serve them," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President and Army veteran. "At Indian River State College, supporting our veterans is more than a mission—it is a commitment we uphold every day through dedicated programs, personalized resources, and a welcoming community that honors their service while helping them thrive academically."

At the heart of this commitment is the College's Military and Veterans Service Department. The department is housed in the Veterans Center of Excellence, a one-stop hub for veteran students from application through graduation. The Center provides comprehensive services, including admissions assistance, VA benefits certification, academic advising, and financial support.

"Success means seeing veterans make the most of their benefits and reach their goals," said Camilo Medina, Veterans Center of Excellence Coordinator and Army veteran. "Our job is to take the stress out of the process – these students have already given so much. We want them to feel like they belong to a family here, and that's exactly the environment we create."

The College's veteran students consistently demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, with over 250 maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or higher. The institution recently earned a 99.99% compliance rating from the VA, reflecting its commitment to proper administration of veterans' education benefits.

"Our veteran students are attending, excelling, and making meaningful contributions to our community," said Dr. Calvin Williams, Associate Vice President of Advising and Career Services and Air Force veteran. "We proudly support service members, veterans, and their families as they pursue their educational goals and transition into successful civilian careers."

For information about Indian River State College's veteran services, visit irsc.edu or contact [email protected] or (772) 462-7711.

Indian River State College, serving Florida's Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties, offers high-quality, affordable education to over 24,000 students annually through traditional and online courses. The College provides more than 130 programs leading to bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, and technical certificates.

