Indian Social Entrepreneur Wins the First UN Geospatial Ambassador Award

Geospatial Media is an India-headquartered global geospatial industry think tank which provides information on the use of spatial technologies in governance, businesses and daily lives, and advocates on policy issues. It facilitates collaborations among political, business and other stakeholders to demonstrate the value and benefits of the technology via conferences, research and consulting services, and runs the popular media platform Geospatial World.

Kumar has been a geospatial evangelist for over 20 years, and in 2018 also helped found the World Geospatial Industry Council in association with top geospatial companies in the world.

The UN award recognizes Kumar's perseverance to create awareness about geospatial technologies, to connect communities and build networks.

He received the award from Stefan Schweinfest, Director, United Nations Statistics Division, and Dorine Burmanje, Co-Chair, UN-GGIM and Chair of the Executive Board of Dutch Kadaster.

Recognizing Kumar's decades of unmatched contribution, Schweinfest, said, "At the UN, we endeavor to connect. We connect dots, we connect countries, we connect sectors. Sanjay has been a great partner in helping us connect. He has a global vision and helped us connect with the private sector."

Burmanje said, "The value of geospatial information and technologies has recently become more mainstream. Sanjay has contributed significantly to this value for decades, exerting leadership and promoting the need for place-related information. Leaders from the industry, governments and beyond are increasingly sharing his vision of bringing knowledge and technology together."

Esri President Jack Dangermond, who was also on the stage, said, "Sanjay is a great people's man and a personal friend. We have collaborated for many years."

Expressing his gratitude, Kumar said, "I feel honored to receive this award on the noble platform of UN-GGIM and that too from the combined leadership of the industry, government and multilateral organizations. Most importantly, I have been recognized by friends who have challenged, empowered and motivated me to plunge into the unexplored."

