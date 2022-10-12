Indian Solar Rooftop Industry Report 2022 - Featuring Amp Energy, Amplus Solar, First Solar and Fourth Partner Energy Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Rooftop Market Opportunity in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Solar rooftop is going to play a pivotal role in India's capacity addition through utilization of energy from sun. While the utility scale solar capacity addition saw a significant jump of ~ 5 GW when compared on y-o-y basis for CY 2020 and CY 2021, respectively.

Overall solar capacity addition in India breached the 10 GW in CY 2021 wherein the utility scale addition stood at 8.3 GW and solar rooftop contributed to 1.7 GW. This growth in momentum of solar rooftop capacity addition was driven mostly by commercial and industrial players at large.

It is, however, pertinent to note that despite the north-bound trajectory of overall costs in terms of installation which grew nearly 17%. This was on annual basis in CY 2021 when compared to CY 2020. The surge in costs are observed in Q1 2022 (CY) as well with close to 6% growth locked in cost when compared to Q4 2021 (CY).

Despite, an increasing cost trend the rate of installations observed in last 4 quarters beginning CY 2021 has seen an addition in excess of 400 MW per quarter till Q1 2022. India has added 456 MW in January-March 2022 period which is close to 34% higher than the installations of 341 MW during the same period in 2021.

The solar rooftop segment shall be crucial in India adding more RE capacities especially solar as it shall be a key resource driver with favorable Government policies & schemes.

What can lead solar rooftop be a game changer in decentralized energy solution in India and drive investments on a rapid pace?

Solar rooftop hold immense potential in securing last mile green connectivity in India with possibly least impact upon grid stability. Most of the RTS developers and value chain providers are building fast paced solutions to tip the key bottlenecks of awareness among consumers and purchasing power parity in the event of lack of apt finances.

In this milieu with correct measures by Government has enabled a right atmosphere for increased pace of RTS capacity additions in the country. Having said so the realization of the potential of RTS will take some on ground factual understanding for the developers to bridge the gap of capacity additions pace in the country. To RTS market in a regional dynamism exists wherein the market is flooded with small unorganized players who pose significant competition in certain end use category with repeat orders.

Moreover, the regulatory & policy environment across the state's (due to concurrent structure) does not hold similarity and has specifics to it w.r.t to development models of RTS whether on RESCO or CAPEX. Therefore, factoring this a holistic potential assessment of RTS potential is required with a split across the key industries and on a state-wide basis which shall make the approach to go-to-market (GTM) strategies for the market players an easy job.

Keeping this in mind the domain specialists and market research experts at eninrac consulting thought to conduct a detailed "Voice of Consumer (VoC)" survey on pan India basis adapting a cluster-based approach for RTS uptake at an augmented pace in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding Solar Market in India

Solar Rooftop Installed Capacity

Assessment of Solar Rooftop potential in India

Methodology adapted for assessment of state wise & sector wise solar rooftop potential in India

Rating concept for identification for potential of Solar Rooftop in India

Top line Solar Rooftop potential & cluster identification

Voice of Consumer (VOC) key findings and results

Assessment of key issues/barriers to Solar Rooftop development in India

Solar Rooftop lending scenario in India - Experience track of MSMEs

- Experience track of MSMEs Key findings of VOC on financing of Solar Rooftop

Risk mitigation matrix for SRT business expansion in India

Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) price benchmarks for installations

Conclusion & Key Findings

Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Adani Solar

Amp Energy

Amplus Solar

First Solar

Fourth Partner Energy

Goldi Solar

Hero Future Energies

Jakson

MySun

Patanjali Renewable Energy

Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd.

Saatvik Green Energy

Tata Power Solar

Vikram Solar

Waaree Energies Limited

