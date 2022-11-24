Indian Telecoms Industry Report 2023: Mobile Subscriptions and Fixed Broadband Subscribers will Continue to Fuel the Telecoms Sector Growth in the 2023-28 Period

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Telecoms Industry Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Telecommunications Industry Report, 2023-2028 includes a comprehensive review of the Indian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Indian telecommunications industry is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to geopolitics and rising inflation.

Growing mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years. Mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to fuel the telecoms sector growth in the 2023-28 period. More than 800m people became Internet users over the last six years and another 200m more Internet users are expected to come online over the next six years by 2028.

Following the market expansion over the last 5 years, sustained revenue growth is forecast to 2028, with growing FTTH take-up, 5G and the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue. Mobile revenue is now growing faster than mobile service subscriptions leading to ARPU growth after 3 years of intense competition with the market transitioning to 4G.

The Capex from Indian operators is highly cyclical with mobile rollout leading to investments in line with the operators' top-line growth. Capex investments peaked between 2016 and 2018 while Jio built its 4G mobile network and is declining to lower level in 2021 and will increase again from 2022 through to 2028, as mobile operators invest in 5G, bolster their 4G coverage and increase capacity to fulfil strong data demand. The Capex to GDP ratio spiked between 2015 and 2017 and its started to slide from 2018 onwards.

The mobile telecoms sector began consolidating two years ago, with twelve operators in 2017, India has now only four mobile network operators nationwide across all 22 circles; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL/MTNL.

Average annual mobile revenue growth was lower than mobile service subscription growth during the period 2014-2020 highlighting the intense price war since Jio's market putting pressure on ARPU compounded by a reduction of dual-SIM cards feature, driving the low growth in mobile subscriptions. The 4G migration leapfrogged by Jio and followed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel is driving the growth in higher ARPU for operators with the mobile market consolidation now largely complete.

According to the benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the biggest cost reduction per GB mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive.

The fixed broadband market is experiencing slow-growth mostly driven by the loss of share by the incumbent BSNL, followed by Bharti Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ATC), Reliance Jio (including Den Networks and Hathway Cable), Vodafone Idea via its subsidiary You Broadband, all are now investing in full-fibre networks. However, more competition is expected in the fixed broadband market with Jio's entry with its residential fibre broadband services likely to disrupt incumbent BSNL but also should increase the residential broadband subscriptions significantly. Fixed broadband penetration is forecasted to grow modestly as India's investments on full-fibre networks are slowly taking off with affordable packages and increased broadband household penetration growing.

The report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the India telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure, and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 India Population

1.2 India's Economy

1.3 India's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2028

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2021-2028

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2028

3 India Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Bharti Airtel Profile

3.2 Vodafone Idea Profile

3.1 Reliance Jio Profile

3.2 BSNL Profile

3.3 Other Players Profile

3.3.1 Tata communications

3.3.2 Global International Carriers

3.3.3 Other Telecoms Operators

4 India Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2028

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2028

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 India Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2021-2028

6 India Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

6.1.1 Government Plans

6.1.2 Submarine Cables

7 India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1 India Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

7.2 India Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.3 India Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

7.4 Indus Towers Profile

7.5 Data Infrastructure Trust Profile

7.6 American Tower Profile

7.7 GTL Infrastructure Profile

7.8 Tower Vision Profile

7.9 Ascend Telecom Profile

7.10 Spectrum Holdings

7.11 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.2.1 e-Commerce

8.2.2 Digital Payments

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

9 Telco M&A Transaction Database

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dt26j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets