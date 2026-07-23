Pennsylvania American Water Invests in Workforce Development to Build the Next Generation of Water Professionals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the water industry faces growing workforce demands, Pennsylvania American Water, the state's largest regulated water utility, is investing in programs and partnerships that create career opportunities while helping develop the next generation of skilled water professionals.

Workforce development remains a key priority for Pennsylvania American Water as the company works to attract, develop and retain the talent needed to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services for customers across the state.

"Like many industries, the water sector is experiencing significant workforce transitions as experienced employees retire and the demand for skilled workers continues to grow," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "That's why we're investing in programs and partnerships that help connect people with meaningful career opportunities while building the next generation of talent our industry needs."

Pennsylvania American Water recently concluded two sessions of its Flow Forward Summer Camp Program, which offered more than 30 high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from 14 school districts, a multi-day workforce development experience. Participants explored career pathways and participated in hands-on opportunities and mentorship related to jobs in the water and wastewater industries.



The company also offers the Future Wavemakers Internship Program for college students. Designed to cultivate the next generation of water and wastewater industry leaders, this initiative is built on the foundation of mentorship, professional development and real-world projects that align with both students' academic backgrounds and American Water's organizational goals. Interns participate in capstone projects, networking events and skill-building workshops, all while contributing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the company. This year, the program welcomed 16 college interns at Pennsylvania American Water workplaces across the state, offering hands-on experience in engineering, finance, operations, health and safety, communications and more.

In addition to internship experiences, the company conducts outreach throughout the year to educate students and adults alike about career paths and job opportunities in the water and wastewater industry. The company also partners with schools, colleges, elected officials, government agencies and non-profits and statewide organizations to promote careers in the water industry through participation at school presentations, facility tours, career fairs, community events and more. To request a Pennsylvania American Water representative at an upcoming career fair or outreach event, interested groups can contact [email protected].

Additionally, the American Water Charitable Foundation's annual Workforce Readiness Grant Program focuses on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and life skills. In 2025, the foundation awarded $75,000 to two non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania through this grant program.

Through these efforts, Pennsylvania American Water is helping create pathways to impactful, rewarding careers while strengthening the workforce that will support the future of the water industry.

To learn more about working at American Water or to view open positions visit jobs.amwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water