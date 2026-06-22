Indiana American Water Encourages Customers to Practice Wise Water Use as Hotter, Drier Summer Days are Ahead

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of Indiana has experienced above-normal rainfall to start the season, Indiana American Water reminds customers that rising summer temperatures and the potential for shifting weather patterns make this an important time to use water wisely. As hotter, drier conditions typically emerge in the weeks ahead, taking simple steps to conserve water now can help support reliable service and protect local water supplies throughout the summer months.



"At Indiana American Water, wise water use is more than a seasonal concern, it's an everyday commitment," said Barry Suits, President of Indiana American Water. "As temperatures rise and water demand increase during the summer months, simple actions taken at home and outdoors can make a meaningful difference in helping protect local water resources. Reduced usage can also result in lower water bills as well."



Indiana American Water encourages customers to practice wise water use habits throughout the summer. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts. Here are some helpful outdoor tips:

Water early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday.

Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.

Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.

Use a lawn equipment blower or broom or instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A two- to three-inch layer is typically effective.

Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall.

Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.

Indiana American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. MyWater also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more.



For more tips and resources, visit Indiana American Water's Wise Water Use page.



About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.



About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water