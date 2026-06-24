Indiana American Water Proudly Recognizes Terre Haute's Riverscape, American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Recipient

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Indiana American Water today announced that Wabash River Development & Beautification Inc. (Riverscape) has been awarded an $80,000 Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant to support its Wabash River Blueway Expansion at Fort Harrison project.

Indiana American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation marked the investment with a ceremonial check presentation at Riverpalooza—Riverscape's signature community event celebrating the momentum, projects and partnerships transforming the Wabash River in Terre Haute. Over 300 community members came together for fun, food and fanfare to hear about riverfront development progress and plans.

"This support is truly a catalyst for riverfront work that has been underway for years. It reflects a shared belief in our vision and will help us move the needle on creating safe, meaningful access to the Wabash River for our community," said Lori Danielson, Riverfront Development Director. "This grant, along with input from property owners, Dr. and Mrs. Venkat Reddy, and community partners will allow us to turn vision into action—accelerating a community-driven plan to connect more people to our river in safe and meaningful ways. We are grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and the Reddy's for providing this opportunity to our community."

"This project is about making the Wabash River more accessible to everyone—creating more entry points, shorter trip options and opportunities for people to experience the river right here in their community," said Bryan Horsman, President of Riverscape. By extending the Wabash River Blueway, he added, "The Wabash River doesn't recognize county lines, and neither should our vision. We're building on regional momentum to create a connected river experience that spans communities."

The funding will commission a study to design and, with additional funding, construct a new public kayak and canoe launch and greenway area at historic Landing at Fort Harrison in Vigo County, a site tied to Terre Haute's role in the War of 1812—connecting future river access with a deeper appreciation for the community's past.

"This site carries incredible history—from its role as a frontier outpost during the War of 1812 to early fur trading along the Wabash River—and our goal is to thoughtfully reinterpret that story in a way people can experience today," added Luke Waltz of Lowland Workshop, the landscape architecture and planning firm leading the project's design.

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"At Indiana American Water, we are proud to support projects that protect our natural resources while enhancing quality of life for customers and communities we serve," said Barry Suits, president of Indiana American Water. "The American Water Charitable Foundation grant will expand access to the Wabash River, strengthen environmental stewardship and create new recreational opportunities that bring people closer to their local waterways."

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Indiana," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Indiana American Water's community impact at https://www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/Community-Involvement/

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people.

SOURCE American Water