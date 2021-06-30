Indiana-based Energy Company Expanding Operations in Offices across the Globe

CARMEL, Ind., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skill Demand Energy announced plans to expand operations in central Indiana and across the U.S. which will add a total of 250 jobs in 2021. The nationally certified minority-owned company, which develops and manages energy efficiency programs, will look to expand from their Carmel headquarters during this time of rapid growth.

"We are very excited to be growing at such a fast pace. Our focus is on helping our clients improve in the area of energy efficiency and the team across all of our offices at Skill Demand Energy have done a tremendous job." says Scott Thorpe, President & CEO at Skill Demand Energy. "We are currently looking to expand our offerings to include renewables. The future of energy is in renewables like solar, wind, and EV and we are looking forward to helping transform both the industry and our environment."

The jobs that Skill Demand Energy is planning to create will cover multiple disciplines within the energy sector, according to Thorpe. Some of the services the company will focus these jobs around are direct installation, energy audits (full BPI), rebate processing, customer engagement, call center, canvassing and quality control. Recently, the company has specialized in creating energy efficient lighting programs for their clients, both commercial & industrial as well as residential. The majority of staff members receive on-the-job training and certification on current energy efficiency standards and best practices.

Skill Demand Energy is headquartered in Carmel and has multiple offices across the U.S., including Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, and Atlanta, among others. This year alone, they have already added 150 jobs between the energy and talent acquisition industries, and have opened 3 offices in Michigan, 2 in Illinois, and are looking to add another office in the Philadelphia/New Jersey area by the end of 2021.

About Skill Demand Energy: Skill Demand Energy works with utility companies and their consumers in the designing, implementing and verifying of energy efficiency programs. Their services expand to the residential, commercial & industrial, and government sectors of the energy industry. Skill Demand Energy is a nationally certified minority-owned company with a direct emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

CONTACT:

Noah East

Marketing Director

317-793.2467

[email protected]

SOURCE Skill Demand Energy