INDIANA-BASED RAYDIA FOOD GROUP ACQUIRES B & B FOODS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

News provided by

Raydia Food Group

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

$33 Million Foodservice Distribution Company To Expand Under Raydia Foods Group Platform

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana's largest independent foodservice distribution company – Raydia Food Group, formerly Stanz-Troyer Holdings, LLC – announced today that it has acquired Terre Haute, Indiana-based B & B Foods Distributors, Inc.

B & B Foods, a second-generation, family-owned company, is a full-line food distributor, restaurant equipment supplier and wholesale grocery store. The company currently enjoys $33 million in sales and has 60 employees. B & B Foods owner Scott Isles will continue to serve as president of B & B Foods, reporting to Raydia Food Group CEO Moe Alkemade.

"My family and our B & B Foods managers and employees could not be happier to join the Raydia Food Group platform," says Isles. "We've seen how Raydia is dedicated to preserving our family's legacy, while providing us with unprecedented opportunities for growth in the food distribution, school nutrition, convenience store and restaurant markets."

"Our acquisition of B & B Foods is a perfect example of how Raydia Food Group plans to preserve the legacy and long-standing brand equity of the companies we acquire," added Alkemade. "The goal of our platform is to invest in and help fuel growth for other local food distribution companies that join the Raydia family while enabling them to retain their individual culture and heritage."

Alkemade highlighted that B & B Foods' strength in the area near the border of Illinois and Southwest of Indianapolis is a strategic location that enables Raydia Food Group to continue to grow its geography and regional footprint.

About Raydia Food Group
Raydia Food Group, formerly Stanz-Troyer Holdings, LLC, is Indiana's largest independent foodservice distribution company, currently enjoying U.S. sales of $500 million across all its key markets – foodservice, restaurants, butcher shops, convenience stores, school nutrition, government and supermarkets. In 2022, South Bend, Indiana-based Stanz Foodservice merged with Goshen, Indiana-based Troyer Foods to become Stanz-Troyer. The company announced the launch of its new Raydia Food Group platform in early-January 2024.

For more information, visit Raydia Food Group's website at raydia.com. For background on B & B Foods, visit bandbfoods.net.

SOURCE Raydia Food Group

Also from this source

RAYDIA FOOD GROUP CREATED AS NEW HOLDING COMPANY FOR INDIANA-BASED FOODSERVICE DISTRIBUTOR STANZ-TROYER

RAYDIA FOOD GROUP CREATED AS NEW HOLDING COMPANY FOR INDIANA-BASED FOODSERVICE DISTRIBUTOR STANZ-TROYER

Indiana's largest foodservice distribution holding company – Stanz-Troyer – announced today that it will now operate under a new unified brand name...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.