Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs Use AR/VR Simulations to Help High School Students Explore Careers

In collaboration with TRANSFR, students in afterschool programs across Indiana are using virtual reality to experience daily life working in robotics, emergency response, manufacturing and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs , a network of 146 Boys & Girls Clubs clubs serving students in 46 counties across Indiana, today announced the launch of a new statewide program that will bring virtual and augmented reality experiences to after-school programs across the state. Through a partnership with immersive learning startup Transfr, students across Indiana will access hands-on career exploration simulations that offer real-world experience in a variety of well-paying jobs in high-demand industries.

"Part of our mission of empowering young people to succeed includes providing a safe place for them to learn, explore, and develop new skills," said Lana Taylor, state alliance director at Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. "By tapping into the power of AR and VR and making it accessible to our local programs, we're helping to deliver rich, engaging educational experiences for students enrolled in our programs while helping them take a first step towards building their careers."

The Boys & Girls Club of America's iconic programs offer school-age children and youth after-school enrichment, career exploration, character development, and educational programs needed to help them succeed in school and beyond. Immersive career exploration offers an interactive and engaging new way for middle and high school students participating in local Boys & Girls Club programs to explore careers in a variety of industries and take their first steps in preparing for the fast-changing world of work.

Through the simulations, students receive a hands-on, real-world view of a variety of workplace settings in industries ranging from manufacturing, architecture, and construction to transportation and logistics, hospitality, and tourism. An initial cohort of ten Boys and Girls Clubs first began deploying the TRANSFR's headsets and simulations as a component of their programming during the summer of 2022. Between April and August 2022, Boys and Girls club members participated in 529 career exploration simulations, across 22 specific careers spanning from robotics to carpentry.

"For generations, Boys and Girls Clubs of America have played an irreplaceable part in helping young people strengthen their sense of belonging and purpose in their communities," said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. "This work is about building a pathway from classroom-to-career to help young people understand the full range of options available to them in today's fast-changing economy and workplace."

Building on the program's initial success, the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs plans to expand its partnership with Transfr in the next 2 months to 24 additional clubs that will impact over 9,300 individuals. Transfr is also expanding its library of work-based simulations to include fields such as electrical construction, healthcare, and more.

About TRANSFR: Transfr's mission is to train the future of every industry by opening up new opportunities for people across the globe. We create unique pathways to well-paying jobs available now in high-demand fields, enabling learners to find job security and economic prosperity, facilitated by immersive, hands-on training. To learn more, please visit transfrvr.com .

About the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs: The Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Club collaborates with the legislature, community stakeholders, and various community partners throughout Indiana. We advocate for and connect Clubs statewide to further the mission of the national organization. Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs provide welcoming and positive environments where kids and teens have fun, participate in life-changing programs, and build supportive relationships with peers and caring adults.

